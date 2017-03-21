CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: TOOL heading to The Gorge for June 17 show
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 10:26 AM
TOOL headlines the Gorge on June 17.
No new album? No problem.
Prog-metal heroes TOOL have been teasing a new album for years — their last release was 10,000 Days in 2006 — but they've consistently been able to hit the road for short tours and sell out gig after gig after gig. With good reason, too, since TOOL has delivered one of the most mesmerizing stage shows around for about 25 years now.
The band will headline The Gorge on Saturday, June 17, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. That much we can tell you. What we CAN'T tell you is how much those tickets will cost thanks to LiveNation's incomplete press release. When they DO go on sale, you'll be able to get them here, and purchases will be limited to six tix at a time. And we can tell you the first series of concert dates the band announced earlier this year sold out in a hurry.
TOOL, of course, is led by magnetic lead singer Maynard James Keenan, along with co-founders Adam Jones on guitar, Danny Carey on drums and long-time bassist Justin Chancellor. The band's shows are often visual feasts much like their most popular videos, like this one:
TOOL last played in the area at Spokane Arena in March 2014.