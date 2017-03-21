Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

News

Spokane River turns deadly, Trump's court nominee questioned, and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Mar 21, 2017 at 9:14 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

MUSIC: Spoon is coming to Spokane's Knitting Factory on Aug. 28.

NEWS: The cost for repairing Spokane County roads due to flooding is estimated at $9 million.

IN OTHER NEWS

Help find this man
A man picked up a woman on Division after her car ran out of gas, then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the man, who is white, in his 40s with shoulder-length brown hair. (KXLY)

Body found in river
Emergency crews using a helicopter and divers pulled a body from the Spokane River near Canada Island yesterday, according to Spokane Police. Police are investigating the death. (Spokesman-Review)

Speaking of the river...
The Spokane River is rising, and it's getting dangerously close to flooding some Peaceful Valley homes by the shore. (Spokesman-Review)

Might as well not fly then
If you're flying to the U.S. from one of these 10 airports in the Middle East or Africa, you can't bring most types of electronic devices with you onto the plane, according to a new ban by the Trump administration.

Grilling Neil Gorsuch
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is in his second day of confirmation hearings. Today, he praised Merrick Garland, the judge who was Obama's nominee, but wouldn't say if Garland had been treated fairly or not.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Ric Gendron: Salish Stories

Ric Gendron: Salish Stories @ Spokane Art School

Mondays-Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Continues through March 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Wilson Criscione

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (133)

Music (21)

Arts & Culture (16)

Sports (15)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation