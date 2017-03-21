Spokane River turns deadly, Trump's court nominee questioned, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
MUSIC
: Spoon is coming to Spokane's Knitting Factory
on Aug. 28.
NEWS
: The cost for repairing Spokane County roads due to flooding is estimated at $9 million
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Help find this man
A man picked up a woman on Division after her car ran out of gas, then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint
, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the man, who is white, in his 40s with shoulder-length brown hair. (KXLY)
Body found in river
Emergency crews using a helicopter and divers pulled a body
from the Spokane River near Canada Island yesterday, according to Spokane Police. Police are investigating the death. (Spokesman-Review
)
Speaking of the river...
The Spokane River is rising, and it's getting dangerously close
to flooding some Peaceful Valley homes by the shore. (Spokesman-Review
)
Might as well not fly then
If you're flying to the U.S. from one of these 10 airports
in the Middle East or Africa, you can't bring most types of electronic devices with you onto the plane, according to a new ban by the Trump administration.
Grilling Neil Gorsuch
President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is in his second day of confirmation hearings
. Today, he praised Merrick Garland, the judge who was Obama's nominee, but wouldn't say if Garland had been treated fairly or not.