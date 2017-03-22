Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

News

Teen's family speaks about wrongful death settlement, attack in London and other morning headlines

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2017 at 9:35 AM

ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: "I don't have any faith or trust in our local government. I know that they'll just do whatever they need to do to cover their own ass." — The family who recently settled with Spokane County over the death of teenager Ryan Holyk in 2014 speaks out for the first time about Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's statements on the case.
click to enlarge Ryan Holyk's family
  • Ryan Holyk's family


NEWS: Holyk's mother has created a fundraiser and scholarship in his name.

MUSIC: The band TOOL will play the Gorge on June 17. Tickets go on sale Friday.

MUSIC: Didn't make it to see the Meat Puppets on Monday? Dan Nailen's got you covered, with a review of the show: "There's a certain joy in watching grizzled old punks smiling at each other as they play to a packed club." Read more here.

IN OTHER NEWS

Possible terror attack in London
Police were treating an attack in London as "terrorist incident," after multiple people were run over Wednesday and a police officer was stabbed outside Parliament, the BBC reports. (BBC)

Whipping for health
Republicans are trying to gather enough votes plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it, but there are still holdouts. (Politico)

Money problems
With rapid inflation, Argentina's banks are having trouble storing all of their "increasingly worthless banknotes." (El Pais)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
50 Hour Slam Kickoff

50 Hour Slam Kickoff @ KSPS Public TV

Fri., March 24, 6:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Samantha Wohlfeil

  • 'A Light That Changed the World'

  • 'A Light That Changed the World'

    Hill Williams' third and final book touches on a Pacific Northwest shaped by water, scientific discovery and people
    • by Samantha Wohlfeil
    • Mar 16, 2017
  • Change at the Top

  • Change at the Top

    WA's Eastern District will get new U.S. Attorney; plus, state House passes bill revoking rapists' parental rights
    • by Mitch Ryals and Samantha Wohlfeil
    • Mar 16, 2017
  • Clearing the Way

  • Clearing the Way

    Homeowners in northeast Washington are already preparing for wildfire season
    • by Samantha Wohlfeil
    • Mar 16, 2017
  • More »

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (133)

Music (22)

Arts & Culture (16)

Sports (15)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation