Thursday, March 23, 2017

News

Healthcare, plagiarism, March Madness and other morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 10:10 AM


NEWS: Medicaid patients could be hit hardest by changes to the country's health insurance.

MUSIC: Foo Fighters' guitarist Chris Shiflett is taking a break to explore some more twangy tunes.

JOURNALISM: Has a veteran Spokesman-Review reporter been putting his name on other people's work?

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bongs not bombs
A suspicious package left at a gas station near downtown Spokane yesterday turned out to contain weed and pipes, not explosives. (Spokesman-Review)

Deadly attack on British Parliament
The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for an attack Wednesday that ended with three people dead. The assailant, identified as Khalid Masood, was born in Britain and had been investigated previously for connections to violent extremism. (New York Times)

Make America Great Again
But with baseball. The U.S. beat Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic championship. (SB Nation)

March Madness
The college basketball tournament starts back up again today. Zags tip around 4:30. (NCAA.com)
