Thursday, March 23, 2017

Music

Tonight's STRFKR show is canceled

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 1:25 PM

music1-1-8591c1c462389bc9.jpg

STRFKR, the popular L.A.-based psych-pop band, has had to cancel tonight's concert at the Knitting Factory. According to the band's social media accounts, they've broken down en route to Spokane.

"We hate cancelling shows," their Facebook post reads, "so this is a huge bummer for us. We'll def make it up to you on the next tour."

screen_shot_2017-03-23_at_1.17.09_pm.png

According to that same post, online purchases will be automatically refunded; for any other inquiries, contact the Knitting Factory at 244-3279.

Read the Inlander's interview with STRFKR frontman and songwriter Josh Hodges here.
Comments

Comments are closed.

