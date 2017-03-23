Tonight's STRFKR show is canceled

All of today's events | Staff Picks

-All Categories- Benefit Comedy Community Crafts Etc. Fall Arts Farmers Market Festival Film Food & Drink Health & Wellness Holiday Guide Museums Music Events & Concerts Performance Arts Sports & Outdoors Summer Guide Theater Trivia Visual Arts Volunteer Opportunities Words -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

-All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

Select a movie Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast 3D Beauty and the Beast: An IMAX 3D Experience Beauty and the Beast: The IMAX 2D Experience Before I Fall The Belko Experiment CHiPs A Dog's Purpose Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Fences Fist Fight Get Out The Great Wall Hidden Figures John Wick: Chapter 2 Kedi Kong: Skull Island Kong: Skull Island 3D La La Land La La Land (Sing-Along) The LEGO Batman Movie Life Lion Logan Manchester by the Sea Moana Monster Trucks My Scientology Movie Passengers Rock Dog Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Saban's Power Rangers The Sense of an Ending The Shack Sing The Space Between Us Split Table 19 A United Kingdom Wilson xXx: Return of Xander Cage

or Select a location AMC River Park Square 20 Bonner Mall Cinemas Garland Theater Hayden Discount Cinema Magic Lantern Theatre Northtown Mall Stadium 12 Pullman Village Centre Cinemas Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14 Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12 Village Center Airway Heights Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere



-All Categories- American Asian Bakery Barbecue Buffet Burgers Cafe Catering Coffee Shops Diner Donuts Eclectic European Fine Dining Food Trucks General Restaurants Gluten-Free Options Hawaiian Ice cream Italian Mediterranean Mexican/Latin Pizza Pub Grub Sandwiches Seafood Small Plates Steak Sushi Veggie-Friendly -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada