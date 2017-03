Tonight's STRFKR show is canceled

STRFKR, the popular L.A.-based psych-pop band, has had to cancel tonight's concert at the Knitting Factory. According to the band's social media accounts, they've broken down en route to Spokane."We hate cancelling shows," their Facebook post reads, "so this is a huge bummer for us. We'll def make it up to you on the next tour."According to that same post, online purchases will be automatically refunded; for any other inquiries, contact the Knitting Factory at 244-3279.Read theinterview with STRFKR frontman and songwriter Josh Hodges here