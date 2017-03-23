Thursday, March 23, 2017
Tonight's STRFKR show is canceled
Posted
By Nathan Weinbender
on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 1:25 PM
STRFKR, the popular L.A.-based psych-pop band, has had to cancel tonight's concert at the Knitting Factory. According to the band's social media accounts, they've broken down en route to Spokane.
"We hate cancelling shows," their Facebook post
reads, "so this is a huge bummer for us. We'll def make it up to you on the next tour."
According to that same post, online purchases will be automatically refunded; for any other inquiries, contact the Knitting Factory at 244-3279.
Read the Inlander's
interview with STRFKR frontman and songwriter Josh Hodges here
.
