Friday, March 24, 2017

News

Zags win, SPD culture audit released, and Trump able to feel doubt and regret

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge The river is still INSANE, guys - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • The river is still INSANE, guys

$10 justice
Why Spokane prosecutors sent a $10 theft to trial — and how it backfired.

Girls can be pioneers now
Check out the new WSU Spokane exhibit about how women in Washington state were able to do incredible things even before they were allowed to go to college.

Gonzaga totally didn't choke this year in the Sweet Sixteen
In a narrow game that left Zag fans utterly bereft of fingernails, Gonzaga beat West Virginia, and gave John Blanchette an opportunity to write a signature John Blanchette column. (Spokesman-Review)

Culture Audit
The Spokane Police Department wants more officers and more stability, the culture audit finds. (Spokesman-Review)

Rachel Profiling
“People might as well know the whole truth of my life story,“ says the woman best known for the lengths she went to obscure the whole truth of her life story. (Associated Press)

What is this new feeling they call... regret?
Trump has told people close to him that he regrets trying to pursue health care reform before tax reform. (New York Times)

Art of the Strongarm
Trump's dealmaking prowess is put to the test, but he's already been able to change the minds of several Republicans and convince them to support the incredibly unpopular health care bill. (Washington Post)

Living on borrowed words
Writer Benny Johnson— fired for plagiarism at Buzzfeed— apparently plagiarized Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' biography in his new job.  (Business Insider)

Comments

Comments are closed.

