Monday, March 27, 2017
Alton Brown heads to town, Zags hit final four, and morning headlines
Posted
By Samantha Wohlfeil
on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 9:47 AM
ON INLANDER.COM
What's up?
: This week Alton Brown comes to town to show off food science
, the Coeur d'Alene Blues Festival kicks off, Gilbert Gottfried is scheduled to make you laugh, and more.
click to enlarge
IN OTHER NEWS
Zags score their way to Final Four
Gonzaga will face off against South Carolina in what will be the first Final Four game for each school. The Chicago Sun-Times takes a look at who might be favored to win in the final match ups of March Madness
. (Chicago Sun-Times
)
Baby behind bars
Some women serving time in a Washington state prison are raising their babies inside the facility through a program
that could help reduce the likelihood the mothers will reoffend, and help the children have a healthy relationship with their moms, Melissa Santos reports. (Tacoma News Tribune
)
That's a first
SpaceX, the private space company started by Elon Musk, plans to launch a reused rocket for the first time this week
. Live updates available at spaceflightnow.com
. (Bloomberg
)
Tags: morning briefing, headlines, news, SpaceX, Gonzaga, Image