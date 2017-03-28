Bloglander

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

News

Idaho farmer's double life, Spokane construction season, and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:24 AM


MUSIC: Did you catch Social Distortion while they were in Spokane over the weekend? Here's our review.

NEWS: After a botched euthanasia of a dog, a man is suing Washington State University and the state in a case that could set a new legal precedent.

MUSIC: Coming soon to Spokane, relive the '90s with Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows.

IN OTHER NEWS

Idaho farmer lived secret life as Florida man
A North Idaho farmer just wanted to live a simple life in the country, but after 17 years, his other life, as a felon in Florida, finally caught up with him. (Spokesman-Review)

Back to work
The days are getting longer, the snow has melted, and the grass is growing. That's right, Spokane: It's construction season. (KXLY)

It's wet outside
If it seems like this March has been rainier than usual, you are correct. Already, this has been the fourth wettest March on record in Spokane. (Spokesman-Review)

Nunes asked to recuse himself
House Democrats want Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to recuse himself from the investigation of possible Russian interference with the 2016 election. Democrats say his relationship with President Trump means he can't be impartial. Nunes has rejected the idea.

Pressing on
After "the longest prayer we've ever had," House Republicans say they're not giving up on repealing Obamacare just yet. (CNN)
