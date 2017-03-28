Seattle's Fleet Foxes have reunited, and they're coming to Spokane

click to enlarge
It sure seems like we've been dropping an awful lot of local concert announcements
lately, and here's another: Fleet Foxes, the critically adored alt-folk outfit from Seattle, are scheduled to play one of their first shows in six years at the Knitting Factory on May 16, and tickets go on sale tomorrow
.
The band first rose to prominence with its 2008 self-titled debut, which was named best album of the year by Pitchfork, Mojo
and Billboard
. After touring with their Grammy-nominated sophomore LP Helplessness Blues
, Fleet Foxes went on hiatus in 2013, and frontman and songwriter Robin Pecknold went back to college at Columbia.
(And for those who are curious, former Foxes drummer Josh Tillman, better known as the pop provocateur Father John Misty, will not
be returning to the lineup.)
Now the band's back together, and they've announced a new album titled Crack-Up
, which is set for release in June. The first single, the complex, nine-minute-long "Third of May,"
picks up where the last record left off, continuing the band's penchant for strummy, intricately-harmonized Americana.
The Foxes' upcoming tour kicks off in Missoula on May 15 and continues with a handful of concerts in mid-size Pacific Northwest theaters. Prices for their Spokane show have yet to be announced, but you can snatch up a ticket tomorrow morning at 10 am.