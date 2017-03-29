Uber unions, Brexit begins, Trump gets dirty, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
MUSIC:
Fleet Foxes are back (minus Father John Misty) and they're coming to Spokane
NEWS:
The Pullman branch of Spokane Falls
Community College will move onto Washington State University's campus
Courtesy of CCS
SFCC classes will move to this WSU building.
next week, leaving its space at the Gladish Community Center in order to save on rent.
MUSIC:
Some big names across genres will hit the local stage as part of Northern Quest's 2017 summer concert schedule: Willie Nelson, Flo Rida, Alice Cooper, Toby Keith and more
IN OTHER NEWS
It's time for a divorce
Just as couples who divorce have to figure out who gets what, and how much money they each walk away with, the United Kingdom and European Union have started a two-year break-up process
, and money could be a central part of the fight, the Associated Press reports.
reports. (AP
)
An object in motion stays in motion
While President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could shelve the Clean Power Plan put in place under former President Barack Obama, Washington state is likely to move forward
in meeting or exceeding the goals put forth under that plan.
)
Helping those who refuse help
Los Angeles social workers are trying to figure out how to help people with severe mental illness get off the streets and into treatment,
but there are strict rules for involuntary treatment, and sometimes people claim they've got a place to stay or someone coming to help them, even when they don't.
)
Uber organization
Union leaders are trying to organize Uber drivers in Seattle
, but court cases could soon decide whether independent contractors are even allowed to unionize under federal law, The Seattle Times reports.
reports. (Seattle Times
)