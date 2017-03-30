Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Food

Alton Brown sampled his way up North Monroe

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:44 AM


click to enlarge 17554299_1647599155269686_2950579392635843699_n.jpg
After asking fans to share their suggestions of where he should drink and dine while stopping in the Lilac City this spring, Alton Brown was spotted at a handful of North Monroe businesses Wednesday ahead of his evening INB show, Eat Your Science.

It turns out a few of Mr. Brown's stops were to places he also visited last time he was here; Coeur Coffeehouse and Ruins (though in 2015 he sampled Chef Tony Brown's sandwiches at the former Stella's Cafe, which has since merged with Ruins).

The known coffee connoisseur was spotted at both Vessel Coffee Roasters and Coeur, ordering a cortado at each. He spent his midday meal sampling a burger, sandwich and cocktail at Ruins. Brown also made a pit stop at North Monroe's Giant Nerd Books, where he shared a cryptic photo on social media asking fans to guess his location. Many wrongly guessed Auntie's Bookstore.

Brown's stop in Spokane was a quick one, and he was in Boise by this morning for the next stop on his national tour.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Chey Scott

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (142)

Music (28)

Arts & Culture (16)

Sports (15)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation