Our next Suds and Cinema screening: There's Something About Mary

Get out your hair gel and start practicing those 7-Minute Abs exercises: The's next Suds and Cinema event will feature a screening of Peter and Bobby Farrelly's raunch comedy classicWe'll be taking over the Garland Theater on the evening of April 14, serving up a selection of beers from Iron Goat Brewing and some custom-themed flavors (might I suggest Franks and Beans?) courtesy of Brain Freeze Creamery. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the movie starts around 7:30. Our December screening ofsold out handily, so plan to arrive early.The Farrellys' third film followingandwas an unexpected smash, grossing $176 million on a budget of $23 million. It was a critical success, too: Gene Siskel named it one of the 10 best films of 1998, and AFI later ranked27th on its list of the 100 funniest American comedies. It's an indisputably hilarious movie, but it's all the more hilarious when you're watching it with a boisterous audience.The event is 21+, so leave the kids at home. And after the movie, stick around for a party in the theater lobby hosted by Bon Bon, complete with a DJ, beer station and drink specials.