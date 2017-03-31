Friday, March 31, 2017
Flynn wants immunity, Gonzaga is actually pronounced "Gon-ZOG-ah" and morning headlines
By Daniel Walters
on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:41 AM
My main man Abraham Lincoln beholds Spokane
IN OTHER NEWS
Kneel before Zog
KXLY shows that it's Gonzaga
that has been mispronouncing Gonzaga all these years
.
The Firefighter and the Firing
Back in 2012, a Spokane Valley firefighter was fired for sending a series of emails, despite being told not to. Were they racist? Sexist? Conspiratorial? Nope. They were about the Spokane County Christian Firefighters Fellowship group. Now, a lawsuit from him is heading to the State Supreme Court
. (Spokesman-Review
)
Building up an Immunity
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for his testimony about collusion with the Russian government
. (New York Times
)
Everything Dolezal is New Again
The Daily Show
takes on the Rachel Dolezal
thing again. (Slate
)
