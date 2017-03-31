Bloglander

Friday, March 31, 2017

News

Flynn wants immunity, Gonzaga is actually pronounced "Gon-ZOG-ah" and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge My main man Abraham Lincoln beholds Spokane - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • My main man Abraham Lincoln beholds Spokane

ON INLANDER.COM

Pictures... that move?!
Inlander staffers talk about what they've been watching recently.

Did they ever find what that something was about Mary?
Find out at the Inlander's Cinema night

Looks like ya got a bad case of malware, son.
Could computers diagnose you better than doctors could?

The Alton Boy
Alton Brown ate a bunch of food all along North Monroe yesterday.

IN OTHER NEWS

Kneel before Zog
KXLY shows that it's Gonzaga that has been mispronouncing Gonzaga all these years.

The Firefighter and the Firing
Back in 2012, a Spokane Valley firefighter was fired for sending a series of emails, despite being told not to. Were they racist? Sexist? Conspiratorial? Nope. They were about the Spokane County Christian Firefighters Fellowship group. Now, a lawsuit from him is heading to the State Supreme Court.  (Spokesman-Review)

Building up an Immunity
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for his testimony about collusion with the Russian government. (New York Times)

Everything Dolezal is New Again
The Daily Show takes on the Rachel Dolezal thing again. (Slate)
Speaking of Morning Headlines, News

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

