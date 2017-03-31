Ms. Spo-Pac-Man is here on Google Maps

click to enlarge A screengrab of Google Maps' Ms. Pac-Man game Friday, March 31

If you're looking for a little Friday pick-me-up, Google Maps has brought back a Ms. Pac-Man game styled to the streets around you.Open your maps app (update it first if needed) and you'll find a pink bubble with Ms. Pac-Man above your usual options on the right.Click that and you can waka waka waka your way through the streets of Spokane.Start where you are, or if, like theyour location doesn't have many side streets, drag the map to another location with a more complicated street grid to make the game more interesting.A heads-up for anyone wanting to discreetly play at the office: the sound may play even if your phone is turned to vibrate, so you might want to pop headphones in first.