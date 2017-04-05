Spokane judge cites Trump's 'pussy' grabbing in decision on assault of young woman

click to enlarge In citing Trump's example, as well as other pop-culture figures, a Spokane judge said children "watch these public figures to determine what's hip, what's okay, or what's acceptable."

"Our president openly brags that he can grab women by the pussy — his words — whenever he wants to, because that's what people who are powerful and rich get to do," Triplet said from the bench

after finding a 17-year-old boy guilty of an assault that involved grabbing a female classmate's crotch three times.



But citing a lack of evidence — as well as other pop-culture references such as hip-hop artists grabbing their crotches during a

Saturday Night Live

performance and Justin Timberlake exposing Janet Jackson's breast during a Super Bowl halftime show — Triplet absolved the teenage boy of any sexual motivation attached to the crime.



"The bottom line is that there are so many things in our society and culture that are done that cross the line regarding appropriate behavior," Triplet said. "Yet our society allows that risqué and sexually explicit behavior to be modeled to our children, who are developing physically, emotionally, and with respect to their maturity. They often watch these public figures to determine what's hip, what's okay, or what's acceptable."



The case raises questions about boundaries between young, adolescent boys and girls, and the extent to which popular culture is responsible for blurring the lines of appropriate behavior.