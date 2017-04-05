WA poet laureate in town tonight, sci-fi could save us, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
Tonight you can catch Washington state poet laureate Tod Marshall at the North Spokane Library. Find out when and read more about his latest project here
IN OTHER NEWS
Bannon booted from council
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon was removed from the National Security Council
in a reorganization Wednesday, Bloomberg
reports. (Bloomberg
Loose bolts could make for sticky situation
click to enlarge
Almost 24,000 track defects were found in government inspections of the nation's railroads that carry crude oil
over the last two years, according to the Associated Press
. The kinds of defects found, including loose bolts and worn rails, have led to oil train derailments and massive fires in locations across the country, including Oregon and Montana. (AP
Birth of Bertha
In case you missed it, Seattle Twitter was kind of freaking out yesterday as the world's largest tunnel drill finally reached the end of the tunnel she's been making for years
. The tunnel will be used for a double-decker highway system. (Seattle Times
Science our way out of it
As climate change does not appear to be slowing, scientists aren't hedging bets on the world's population reducing its greenhouse gas production, but instead are looking at possible scientific solutions to prevent damaging warming
, the New York Times
reports. Fill the atmosphere with aerosols? Make clouds more reflective so they keep more heat from the sun out? Eduardo Porter tells us it may not be the stuff of science fiction for much longer. (New York Times
