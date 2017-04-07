Bloglander

Friday, April 7, 2017

News

Gorsuch confirmed, missile strikes on Syria, and other morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge A rampaging horde of runners invade the Centennial Trail. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A rampaging horde of runners invade the Centennial Trail.

Mariners solemnly hold up tradition of "meh"
So far, the Mariners are the same mediocre team we've come to know and tolerate.

Life's not an '80s college comedy, creep
No, it's not OK to walk into a Gonzaga dorm and photograph women showering.

Commi$$ioner$
Not everyone is happy about the county commissioners' recent raise.

A Declaration of Gor
Having refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland, Republicans moved down to the next Supreme Court justice in line, alphabetically (by first or last name!) and confirmed Neil Gorsuch.

Politicians, their words, their actions, and Syria
Trump condemned Obama for considering attacking Syria. Obama said that he'd managed to get rid of Syria's chemical weapons peacefully. But when Syria used another round of chemical weapons this week, Trump attacked Syria. And if you didn't want war, you should have voted for — wait, it looks like Hillary Clinton called for the exact same action.
