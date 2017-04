Gorsuch confirmed, missile strikes on Syria, and other morning headlines

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo

A rampaging horde of runners invade the Centennial Trail.

So far, the Mariners are the same mediocre team we've come to know and tolerate No, it's not OK to walk into a Gonzaga dorm and photograph women showering Not everyone is happy about the county commissioners ' recent raise.Having refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland, Republicans moved down to the next Supreme Court justice in line, alphabetically (by firstlast name!) and confirmed Neil Gorsuch Trump condemned Obama for considering attacking Syria. Obama said that he'd managed to get rid of Syria's chemical weapons peacefully. But when Syria used another round of chemical weapons this week, Trump attacked Syria. And if you didn't want war, you should have voted for — wait, it looks like Hillary Clinton called for the exact same action