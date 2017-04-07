Bloglander

Friday, April 7, 2017

News

It's gettin' windy out there: gusts up to 50 mph expected Friday afternoon

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 1:02 PM

It won't just be the folks on the coast who are hit hard with wind today: Drivers on Highway 2 and I-90 should expect strong crosswinds as a deep low-pressure system moves through Washington, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds between 20 mph and 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph, a wind advisory warns, which can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Spokane International Airport had gusts up to 44 mph before 1 pm, according to NWS data.

The wind advisory, in effect until 8 pm tonight, impacts the entire region.

Here's a list of nearby places the NWS expects will be impacted: Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Waterville, Mansfield, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La
Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, Coulee City, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport and Rockford.

The service also said that flooding and landslides might be a risk this weekend, as storms bring plenty of rain to the area.
