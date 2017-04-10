Bloglander

Monday, April 10, 2017

News

What we know so far about the shooting deaths at a Southern California elementary school

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:11 PM


Gunfire in a San Bernardino, California, elementary school classroom today has left three people, including an 8-year-old student, dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The boy, Jonathan Martinez, was airlifted along with another student to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The second student, a 9-year-old who has not yet been identified, is in stable condition, the Associated Press reports.

Both students were reportedly standing near their teacher, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith, in a special needs classroom in North Park Elementary School when her estranged husband opened fire with a high-caliber revolver.


Cedric Anderson, 53, then turned the gun on himself, according to police. Police do not believe that children were the targets. A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district tells the AP that the shooting is the result of a "domestic dispute."

San Bernardino Police Capt. Ron Maass tells the Los Angeles Times that Anderson checked in with school officials before walking to the classroom, but no one noticed the gun. Security guards in the school are not armed, according to San Bernardino Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia.

The school, North Park Elementary, has a student body of more than 500 kids from kindergarten through sixth grade.

The shooting comes less than two years after two people armed with rifles, handguns and pipe bombs ambushed a San Bernardino office holiday party, killing 14 and injuring 22.
