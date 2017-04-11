Bloglander

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

News

Man sentenced to life for CdA road rage murder, United Airlines stirs outrage, and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 9:41 AM


NEWS: A man walked into a classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school and shot his estranged wife along with two young students standing near her, before then shooting himself, police say. The man, woman, and an 8-year-old boy all died, and a 9-year-
click to enlarge Would YOU fly United now after the airline's actions and its CEO's response?
  Would YOU fly United now after the airline's actions and its CEO's response?
old student is in stable condition.

NEWS: Libertarian conservatives in Idaho are furious at Gov. Butch Otter after he vetoed a cosmetology licensure bill and a civil forfeiture bill. 

MUSIC: Keith Urban and Explosions in the Sky have scheduled local summer shows.

Justice served
After a Coeur d'Alene resident, William "Bo" Kirk, flashed his lights at two men while driving in October, the men allegedly kidnapped and murdered him. One of those men was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. (Spokesman-Review)

Exposing explosive secrets
One of the many roads that have been washed out in the region revealed an extra surprise: dynamite. Two cases of dynamite were discovered near Bonners Ferry on Monday where a section of Myrtle Creek Road had been washed out. (KXLY)

PR nightmare
United Airlines is facing backlash for brutally dragging a man off of an overbooked flight, and now it's also facing backlash for its response to the backlash. CEO Oscar Munoz said it was an upsetting event "to all of us here at United" and apologized only for "having to re-accommodate these customers." This morning, United's stock price plummeted, costing the company a billion dollars in market cap value.

We're warning you
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned Russia to end its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, asserting that his reign was "coming to an end."
