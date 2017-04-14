Friday, April 14, 2017
A rogue bulldozer, a big bomb, exploding rocket fuel and other morning headlines
Posted
By Daniel Walters
on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 9:49 AM
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
The ospreys are back at Kendall Yards, and their talons are sharper than ever!
ON INLANDER.COM
Brothers, can you spare some dimes?
Catholic Charities
asks Spokane Valley and Spokane County for, well, charity to help fund their 24/7 shelters.
The yeast of these
How yeast can give vegans protein and make vegan food taste less bland
.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Spokesman Boys and the Mystery of the Runaway Bulldozer
Who approved the illegal road on the South Hill bluff? The contractor who bulldozed it is playing coy
. (Spokesman-Review
)
Public records for thee, but not for me
Unlike Idaho, Washington legislators exempt themselves from the public records act, because the business of the public is — Shhhhh!
— a secret
. (Spokesman-Review
)
The walls in the way of the wall
Does the city's Bosch Lot plan for a new climbing gym violate the city's charter
? (Spokesman-Review
)
Okay, actually it is rocket science
A rocket club experiment goes bad and injures four University of Idaho students — one critically
.
Bomb away!
Trump drops the "Mother of All Bombs" on Afghanistan
. (New Yorker
)
Tags: News, morning briefing, Image