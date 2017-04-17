Elkfest announces this year's lineup of artists, and it's as eclectic as ever

click to enlarge
Elkfest, the three-day music festival that takes over the Browne's Addition neighborhood every year in late spring, just announced its upcoming lineup. From June 9-11, you can get an earful of soul, reggae, folk, rock and blues tunes, and it's all free.
This year's Elkfest roster is as eclectic as ever, featuring the San Francisco R&B collective Afrolicious, the San Diego dream-pop band the Donkeys and self-described "traveling singer-songwriter" Dustin Thomas. Local artists include Marshall McLean, Folkinception, Griffey and Fat Lady, who's performing at the Inlander's 420 Party
later this week.
Although standing around and listening to tunes won't cost you a penny, hanging out in the adjacent beer gardens (if you're 21 and older, that is) will run you just $2.
A detailed schedule has yet to be announced, but until then, here's
a list of participating artists.