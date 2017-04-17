Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

Music

Elkfest announces this year's lineup of artists, and it's as eclectic as ever

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Afrolicious
  • Afrolicious

Elkfest, the three-day music festival that takes over the Browne's Addition neighborhood every year in late spring, just announced its upcoming lineup. From June 9-11, you can get an earful of soul, reggae, folk, rock and blues tunes, and it's all free.

This year's Elkfest roster is as eclectic as ever, featuring the San Francisco R&B collective Afrolicious, the San Diego dream-pop band the Donkeys and self-described "traveling singer-songwriter" Dustin Thomas. Local artists include Marshall McLean, Folkinception, Griffey and Fat Lady, who's performing at the Inlander's 420 Party later this week.

Although standing around and listening to tunes won't cost you a penny, hanging out in the adjacent beer gardens (if you're 21 and older, that is) will run you just $2.

A detailed schedule has yet to be announced, but until then, here's a list of participating artists.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Elkfest, Music

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Nathan Weinbender

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (147)

Music (29)

Sports (15)

For Fun! (14)

Arts & Culture (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation