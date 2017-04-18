Bloomsday 2017 is coming; better get registered

click to enlarge
Bloomsday has been around a really long time. This year's race on May 7 will be the 41st edition of Spokane's revered road rumble.
Given its longevity — recounted in our sweet oral history published last year
— I would guess that some of the runners are old-school, in the sense that they register for the race using the good ol' U.S. Postal Service. If that's you or anyone you know, you need to have your entry postmarked today
to take advantage of the $18 entry fee. If you need to pick up an entry form, you can get one at area Washington Trust Banks, Albertsons and Safeway stores, Franz Bakery outlets, Premera Blue Cross, Holy Family Hospital and Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Of course, you can register online through April 23 right here
.
Happy running, Bloomies!