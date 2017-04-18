Missing teen found safe in Idaho, Trump faces tax-reform challenge, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
: What would have happened if City Council President Ben Stuckart ran against David Condon for mayor in 2015? This previously unreported poll gives us some clues
.
MUSIC
: Elkfest announces this year's lineup
, and it's as
San Francisco R&B collective Afrolicious is a highlight of this year's Elkfest lineup.
eclectic as ever.
Making amends
After a road was illegally plowed through a natural area
near High Drive, two city council members called for immediate restoration. Avista is now leading the efforts to restore it. (Spokesman-Review
)
Punished for running
An Idaho teenager who went missing after prom on Friday was found safe
, according to the Orofino Police Department. Now, he could be criminally charged for running away. (KXLY)
Mall shooter dies in jail
The man accused of killing five people during a mall shooting in western Washington in September was found dead in jail yesterday
. The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney says Arcan Cetin, 20, died of an apparent suicide by hanging himself. (Skagit Valley Herald
)
Keeping kids safe
The Coeur d'Alene School District is looking at ways to more effectively check the backgrounds of new hires
. This follows a controversy in which a teacher, who lost his chiropractic license for having sex with a patient, was fired
. He has since been charged with a sex crime. (Coeur d'Alene Press
)
What about your taxes?
As President Trump pushes for tax reform, demands that he release his own taxes
may derail any tax overhaul. (New York Times
)