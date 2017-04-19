The Stranger interviews Rachel Dolezal, Aaron Hernandez found dead, and morning headlines

HERE
The view from the westside
The Stranger
sent a team of writers to Spokane to tell its Seattle readers something that many of us here already know: Spokane, contrary to some popular opinion, is OK.
Our literary scene is "blooming
," our record store scene is "booming
," our food scene is growing
, and a city councilwoman doubles as "The Weed Queen
." There's also this hard-hitting interview
in which Ijeoma Oluo, a black woman, interviews former Inlander
columnist Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who identifies as black. Give it a read.
Standoff in north Spokane
A driver was weaving on U.S. Highway 395 last night. When state troopers tried to pull him over, it started a chase
. The driver hit spike strips, then kept driving without tires, then there was a police standoff on Division that involved the bomb squad and a robot. Eventually, he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the Washington State Patrol. (KXLY)
Goodbye, Nigel
Gonzaga junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss will declare for the NBA Draft
, making him the second Zag to leave (Zach Collins was the other) after the team's memorable Final Four run. (Spokesman-Review
)
THERE
NFL star/convicted murderer found dead
Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star tight end convicted of murder, apparently hanged himself in prison with a bed sheet
, according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. (Washington Post
)
Democrat nearly wins Georgia House seat
In what could have been a referendum on President Trump, a Democrat hoping to win a special congressional election in Georgia narrowly failed to win outright
, gaining 48 percent of the vote — he needed 50 percent to avoid a runoff. He'll have another chance to win the seat in June. (New York Times
)