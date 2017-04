The Stranger interviews Rachel Dolezal, Aaron Hernandez found dead, and morning headlines

Rachel Dolezal

sent a team of writers to Spokane to tell its Seattle readers something that many of us here already know: Spokane, contrary to some popular opinion, isOur literary scene is " blooming ," our record store scene is " booming ," our food scene is growing , and a city councilwoman doubles as " The Weed Queen ." There's also this hard-hitting interview in which Ijeoma Oluo, a black woman, interviews formercolumnist Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who identifies as black. Give it a read.A driver was weaving on U.S. Highway 395 last night. When state troopers tried to pull him over, it started a chase . The driver hit spike strips, then kept driving without tires, then there was a police standoff on Division that involved the bomb squad and a robot. Eventually, he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the Washington State Patrol. (KXLY)Gonzaga junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss will declare for the NBA Draft , making him the second Zag to leave (Zach Collins was the other) after the team's memorable Final Four run. (Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star tight end convicted of murder, apparently hanged himself in prison with a bed sheet , according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. (In what could have been a referendum on President Trump, a Democrat hoping to win a special congressional election in Georgia narrowly failed to win outright , gaining 48 percent of the vote — he needed 50 percent to avoid a runoff. He'll have another chance to win the seat in June. (