Do you DIY, upcycle or craft? Get free materials Saturday at ZeroLandfill Spokane

If your sewing machine never gets tucked away, your toolbox, glue and scissors are always ready for the next project, or you're just looking for some creative inspiration, ZeroLandfill Spokane has you covered.
This Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day!), people can come get free materials from the Inland Northwest City Center (a chapter of the International Interior Design Association) and save things from going to the dump.
Some of the things you might find include "fabric, carpet, wall covering, wood, tile, stone, glass, rubber, vinyl, laminate and much more," according to the event page
, and there will be free activities for the kids.
"The Interior Design & Architecture community will collect expired and unwanted material samples for reuse and creative upcycling by educators, artists, DIY-ers, and crafters," says the event page. "Last year we diverted several tons of material from the waste stream."
The event goes from 9 am to 2 pm at FloForm, 5320 E. Sprague Ave., #400
.
NOTE: If you want first dibs, you've got to register by 5 pm today
to get in the door 30 minutes early. It's free, so what are you waiting for?
Don't forget, the event is also BYOB — bring your own bag or box to carry your finds home.
More information and pictures with crafting ideas can be found on the ZeroLandfill Facebook page: facebook.com/zerolandfillspokane
IIDA Inland Northwest City Center's poster for ZeroLandfill Spokane