Friday, April 21, 2017
Spokane Valley hostage crisis averted, extremists clash in Berkeley, and other morning headlines
Posted
By Daniel Walters
on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 9:48 AM
click to enlarge
-
Daniel Walters photo
-
A rainbow plunges toward downtown Spokane in the early evening of 4/20.
ON INLANDER.COM
One man's trash, another man's treasure. Or woman's treasure.
Find junk that you can turn into craft supplies tomorrow
. It's called recycling, and it's a thing now.
Can you spare 50 dimes?
We've previously reported
that you can text "CHANGE" to 50555 to give money to Catholic Charities. You can still do that
!
IN OTHER NEWS
Hostage saved in the Valley
A hostage crisis in Spokane Valley was resolved safely
. (Spokesman-Review
)
Bridge builders
Blessings Under the Bridge is going to be on Lifetime's Live Life Forward
TV show. (Spokesman-Review
)
Punishing the sanctuaries
The Justice Department sent warnings to nine "sanctuary city" jurisdictions. But not Spokane, because Spokane isn't a sanctuary city
. (New York Times
)
Extreme reactions
The far left and far right have gone to war in Berkeley, California
. (Washington Post
)
Tags: Morning Headlines, News, Spokane Valley, Blessings Under the Bridge, sanctuary cities, Berkeley, Image