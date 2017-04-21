Bloglander

Friday, April 21, 2017

News

Spokane Valley hostage crisis averted, extremists clash in Berkeley, and other morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge A rainbow plunges toward downtown Spokane in the early evening of 4/20. - DANIEL WALTERS PHOTO
  • Daniel Walters photo
  • A rainbow plunges toward downtown Spokane in the early evening of 4/20.

ON INLANDER.COM

One man's trash, another man's treasure. Or woman's treasure.

Find junk that you can turn into craft supplies tomorrow. It's called recycling, and it's a thing now.

Can you spare 50 dimes?
We've previously reported that you can text "CHANGE" to 50555 to give money to Catholic Charities. You can still do that!

IN OTHER NEWS

Hostage saved in the Valley
A hostage crisis in Spokane Valley was resolved safely. (Spokesman-Review)

Bridge builders
Blessings Under the Bridge is going to be on Lifetime's Live Life Forward TV show. (Spokesman-Review)

Punishing the sanctuaries
The Justice Department sent warnings to nine "sanctuary city" jurisdictions. But not Spokane, because Spokane isn't a sanctuary city. (New York Times)

Extreme reactions
The far left and far right have gone to war in Berkeley, California. (Washington Post)

