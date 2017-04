Spokane Valley hostage crisis averted, extremists clash in Berkeley, and other morning headlines

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo

A rainbow plunges toward downtown Spokane in the early evening of 4/20.

Find junk that you can turn into craft supplies tomorrow . It's called recycling, and it's a thing now.We've previously reported that you can text "CHANGE" to 50555 to give money to Catholic Charities. You can still do that A hostage crisis in Spokane Valley was resolved safely . (Blessings Under the Bridge is going to be on Lifetime'sTV show. (The Justice Department sent warnings to nine "sanctuary city" jurisdictions. But not Spokane, because Spokane isn't a sanctuary city . (The far left and far right have gone to war in Berkeley, California . (