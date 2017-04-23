THIS WEEK: Jimmy Eat World, exploring the North Cascades, OoozaPaloooza Food Truck Fest and more

Film | The Garland Theater hosts the SFCC International Film Festival, tonight screening The Life of a Guide Dog, a Japanese doc that shows all the work that goes into training a working pup.
Wednesday, April 26
Words | Nat Geo Live! returns with a dive into the Peruvian rainforest courtesy of Charlie Hamilton James, who will present a talk based on the BBC series about him:I Bought A Rainforest.
Thursday, April 27
Comedy | Comic Bill Engvall does his thing at the Coeur d'Alene Casino, a mere hop and a skip from Spokane.
Live Bands | Oregon's Hillstomp put on one of the most fun live shows around, full of gritty guitar and great tunes. The fact the excellent locals band Fun Ladies is opening makes this a must-go for the show at The Bartlett.
Friday, April 28
Theater | Stage Left Theater continues its run of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia. Read our story about the show right here.
Live Bands | The Bartlett hosts a killer tonight, with Tim Kasher of Cursive headlining, and joined by Allison Weiss and Mama Doll for one fine Friday.
Saturday, April 29
Music Events | The Spokane Symphony SuperPops series continues with an ode to the Fab Four. So, you know, the tunes might be pretty decent.