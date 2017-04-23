Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Sunday, April 23, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Jimmy Eat World, exploring the North Cascades, OoozaPaloooza Food Truck Fest and more

Posted By on Sun, Apr 23, 2017 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Jimmy Eat World headline Tuesday at the Knitting Factory.
  • Jimmy Eat World headline Tuesday at the Knitting Factory.

Barreling toward the end of April, there's plenty of reason to get out and about and enjoy all Spokane has to offer, as found in our event listings and Staff Picks at all times.

I did a little legwork for ya — here are some highlights of the week ahead:

Monday, April 24

Live Bands | Get a little reggae on mere days after 4/20 as The Expendables drop by the Knitting Factory to headline a show.

Sports & Outdoors | Head to REI and get to know what might be YOUR park — this time the discussion focuses on North Cascades National Recreation Area. Enjoy it while we still have it.

Tuesday, April 25

Live Bands | Jimmy Eat World headlines a gig at Knitting Factory, and you can read our interview with lead singer Jim Adkins right here. And while they're always solid, don't be shocked if you leave the show talking about Beach Slang, the explosive opener. Even so, no denying this Jimmy Eat World tune:


Film | The Garland Theater hosts the SFCC International Film Festival, tonight screening The Life of a Guide Dog, a Japanese doc that shows all the work that goes into training a working pup.

Wednesday, April 26

Words | Nat Geo Live! returns with a dive into the Peruvian rainforest courtesy of Charlie Hamilton James, who will present a talk based on the BBC series about him: I Bought A Rainforest.

Thursday, April 27

Comedy | Comic Bill Engvall does his thing at the Coeur d'Alene Casino, a mere hop and a skip from Spokane.

Live Bands | Oregon's Hillstomp put on one of the most fun live shows around, full of gritty guitar and great tunes. The fact the excellent locals band Fun Ladies is opening makes this a must-go for the show at The Bartlett.

Friday, April 28

Theater | Stage Left Theater continues its run of Tom Stoppard's Arcadia. Read our story about the show right here.

Live Bands | The Bartlett hosts a killer tonight, with Tim Kasher of Cursive headlining, and joined by Allison Weiss and Mama Doll for one fine Friday.

Saturday, April 29

Music Events | The Spokane Symphony SuperPops series continues with an ode to the Fab Four. So, you know, the tunes might be pretty decent.

Food | The OoozaPaloooza Food Truck Festival brings all manner of tasty viddles to Coeur d'Alene today, as well as a beer garden.

Live Bands | Spokane's pop-rock crew Super Sparkle host an EP release party at The Bartlett, where they'll be joined by Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love. Good chance of dancing your ass off at this one.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of What's Up?

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat
EarthDaySpokane 2017

EarthDaySpokane 2017 @ Riverfront Park

Sun., April 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Dan Nailen

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (145)

Music (29)

For Fun! (17)

Sports (15)

Arts & Culture (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation