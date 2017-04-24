Built to Spill headlines Volume, French election, and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
Pump up the Volume
The lineup for Volume 2017 is here, and it includes Built to Spill, Chastity Belt, J GRGRY, Ras Kass, Lithics, and many, many more performers. Check out all the bands and venues for the June 2-3 event here
.
There's nothing to do around here... not!
There is SO much to do this week, including concerts, comedy, live discussions about national parks and rainforests, symphony, theater, film and food
!
IN OTHER NEWS
Doomsday is nigh
With plenty of construction throughout the Bloomsday course, Doomsday Hill is ready for the race
, and other parts of downtown under construction will be prepped for all the foot traffic. (Spokesman-Review
)
French opt for two out-of-the-mainstream candidates
The two candidates who voters sent on to a runoff vote next month in France's presidential election are both outsiders; one is a former investment banker and pro-European Union, while the other opposes the EU and wants far-right "France first" policies
. (New York Times
)
UW prepares for research cuts
For many years, federal money has been used for research and building new facilities at the University of Washington, which receives more federal research funding than any other public university in the country,
but President Donald Trump's budget proposal could put that in jeopardy. (Seattle Times
)