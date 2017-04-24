Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017

News

Built to Spill headlines Volume, French election, and morning headlines

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 9:06 AM

ON INLANDER.COM

Pump up the Volume
The lineup for Volume 2017 is here, and it includes Built to Spill, Chastity Belt, J GRGRY, Ras Kass, Lithics, and many, many more performers. Check out all the bands and venues for the June 2-3 event here
click to enlarge volume-2017logo.png

There's nothing to do around here... not!
There is SO much to do this week, including concerts, comedy, live discussions about national parks and rainforests, symphony, theater, film and food!

IN OTHER NEWS

Doomsday is nigh
With plenty of construction throughout the Bloomsday course, Doomsday Hill is ready for the race, and other parts of downtown under construction will be prepped for all the foot traffic. (Spokesman-Review)

French opt for two out-of-the-mainstream candidates
The two candidates who voters sent on to a runoff vote next month in France's presidential election are both outsiders; one is a former investment banker and pro-European Union, while the other opposes the EU and wants far-right "France first" policies. (New York Times)

UW prepares for research cuts
For many years, federal money has been used for research and building new facilities at the University of Washington, which receives more federal research funding than any other public university in the country, but President Donald Trump's budget proposal could put that in jeopardy. (Seattle Times)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age

Mammoths & Mastodons: Titans of the Ice Age @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 7

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Samantha Wohlfeil

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (145)

Music (28)

For Fun! (17)

Sports (15)

Arts & Culture (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation