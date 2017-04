2017-18 Best of Broadway Spokane show lineup announced

click to enlarge The 20th anniversary tour of Rent is one of the 2017-18 season's big gets.

Though its current season has yet to wrap up — still on the calendar is(May 11-13) and this summer's blockbuster season finale,(June 28-July 9) — the musicals and stage shows coming to the INB Performing Arts Center starting this fall were just announced today . The 2017-18 season is now to be known as STCU Best of Broadway, as the Spokane Teachers Credit Union takes on a title sponsorship agreement.Here are the shows to budget tickets for in the next season. (Season ticket packages are available now; individual tickets for each show will be released at a later date, to be announced.), Oct. 3-7(20th Anniversary Tour), Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Jan 24-28, 2018, March 22-25, 2018, April 26-29, 2018A Night With Janis Joplin, Oct. 15, Nov. 14New York Voices, The Pedrito Martinez Group (EWU Jazz Dialogue Festival), Nov. 17Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis, Nov. 18, Dec. 5-6Darlene Love, Dec. 13