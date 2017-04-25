Bloglander

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Arts & Culture

2017-18 Best of Broadway Spokane show lineup announced

Posted By on Tue, Apr 25, 2017 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge The 20th anniversary tour of Rent is one of the 2017-18 season's big gets.
  The 20th anniversary tour of Rent is one of the 2017-18 season's big gets.

Though its current season has yet to wrap up — still on the calendar is Cinderella (May 11-13) and this summer's blockbuster season finale, The Phantom of the Opera (June 28-July 9) — the musicals and stage shows coming to the INB Performing Arts Center starting this fall were just announced today. The 2017-18 season is now to be known as STCU Best of Broadway, as the Spokane Teachers Credit Union takes on a title sponsorship agreement.

Here are the shows to budget tickets for in the next season. (Season ticket packages are available now; individual tickets for each show will be released at a later date, to be announced.)

Broadway touring shows:
Something Rotten, Oct. 3-7
Rent (20th Anniversary Tour), Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Motown: The Musical, Jan 24-28, 2018
The Sound of Music, March 22-25, 2018
Dirty Dancing, April 26-29, 2018

Special engagements:
A Night With Janis Joplin, Oct. 15
Tuesdays with Morrie: The Play, Nov. 14
New York Voices, The Pedrito Martinez Group (EWU Jazz Dialogue Festival), Nov. 17
Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis, Nov. 18
Wizard of Oz, Dec. 5-6
Darlene Love, Dec. 13
