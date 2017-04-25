Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

News

North Monroe 'road diet' proceeds, Post Falls company responds to racism allegations, and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:59 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Spokane County doesn't plan to put body cameras on Sheriff's deputies, even when a free deal (for a year) comes along.

COMMENT: It's time to stop acting like Spokane needs a stamp of approval from Seattle.

IN OTHER NEWS

click to enlarge Some businesses on North Monroe aren't excited about the city's lane reduction plan. - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Some businesses on North Monroe aren't excited about the city's lane reduction plan.
Diets aren't for everyone
The city of Spokane, despite some opposition from businesses, is moving forward into the design phase of its $7.1 million North Monroe "road diet" plan. (Spokesman-Review)

Post Falls company under fire for racism
Take a look at this, let's say, questionable image of a black girl eating a watermelon that a Post Falls company posts on the side of its trucks. This company, Dixie Services, also uses a Confederate flag as its logo. People are calling for the company to take the images down, but the owner says "there's a lot of goodness and happiness" associated with the flag, and he sees nothing wrong with the picture of a black girl eating watermelon. (KXLY)

Is it finally happening?
In the the seemingly never-ending plan to turn the Ridpath Hotel into affordable apartments, Spokane City Council has now decided to loan developer Ron Wells $1.75 million once he closes on the property next month. (Spokesman-Review)

Build that wall! (someday)
President Donald Trump may not get his border wall as soon as he hoped for, after backing down from demanding payment for it on Monday to avoid a potential government shutdown. (Associated Press)

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Bloglander

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest

National Geographic Live: I Bought a Rainforest @ INB Performing Arts Center

Wed., April 26, 7 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Wilson Criscione

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (28)

For Fun! (17)

Sports (15)

Arts & Culture (11)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation