Trump's tax plan, fish cook's beef with homeless people and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• NEWS:
Idaho miners are standing a few thousand feet above where they would normally be working. They've been on strike
for more than a month, and they're in it for the long haul.
• MUSIC:
Festival season is upon us. Your guide to the best music gatherings
in the Pacific Northwest this spring and summer.
• KIDS:
What happens to kids in Washington state who no one else wants? One boy's three-day journey
through three states tells part of the story.
• SEAHAWKS:
The NFL draft starts today
, and the Hawks have several holes to fill.
IN OTHER NEWS:
click to enlarge
-
Chef Chad White: not happy with some of his neighbors.
• Do you even ceviche, bro?
Man opens restaurant near homeless shelter, complains about homeless people. (KREM
)
• Bungled bluff road at the center of lawsuit
The forested land along High Drive Bluff that was errantly dug and scraped into a road is now the center of a lawsuit. The landowner is suing the contractor. (Spokesman-Review
)
• Taxman
The winners and losers in President Donald Trump's proposed tax plan (New York Times
) and a more comprehensive guide to the proposal. (The Atlantic
)
• At death's door
Arkansas is scheduled to execute Kenneth Williams tonight; he will be the fourth man the state kills within eight days. Arkansas had originally scheduled eight executions in the span of a month in order to use up the state's supply of the controversial
sedative drug midazolam before it expires. (The Marshall Project
)
A letter written by the 38-year-old Williams
, who has killed three people, including a college student and a retired prison warden. He's also reportedly responsible for the death of a fourth person in a vehicle accident.