17th Annual South Perry Street Fair
Here are a few scenes from the 17th annual South Perry Street Fair held on Saturday, July 16, 2016. While a few rainstorms passed by, plenty of people ventured about to listen to music and check out vendors selling everything from clothing to art to food.
By Young Kwak | 14 Images
Jake Smith, left, watches as his 8 year old daughter Lila Smith, center, and his brother Jared Smith take a selfie.
Kori Hough makes an origami box at the KuroNekoCon booth.
Rolling Joe Jordan, right, performs as Carlson Koykuk places a dollar into his banjo case.
Sweet Annie's employee Lindsey Pearson, right, hands a sample of The Bee's Knees ice cream to James Muncaster, left, who is holding his 3 year old granddaughter Mahala Muncaster.
Lewis and Clark High School Titaniumm Titans FRC Team 2944 members 16 year old juniors Matt Cotter, left, and Maria Sharman, right, show one of their robots to Chris Picicci, second from the left, and his 4 year old son Matteo Picicci.
Winterwoods Tea Co-Owner Shane Wibel, right, offers Mandi Harris a sample of the upcoming Bee Wrangler tea blend.
Joshua Larson, right, The Balloon Guy, hands a balloon dog to 4 year old Penelope Cook who is held by her mother Gretchen Cook.
Caroline Kroko, right, looks at tree ring prints made by Alex Moe.
Daniel Mooncalf, right, Mooncalf Magic, has 13 year old Lucy Sharapata pull out a nail he hammered into his nose.
Josh Hedlund, of Little Wolf, performs.
Two Wheel Transit's Dave Mannino rides a bike.
Devon Lang looks at carvings in the Peaceful Valley Living booth.
Madeleine Rush, left, and Siobhan Flanagan look at shirts at the Spokane Doesn't Such booth as Owner Derrick Oliver looks on.
Val Waley, right, pets a 3 year old Bernese Mountain Dog Roland, owned by Manya Oleson, left, and Abe Beck.
