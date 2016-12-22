December 22, 2016 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

2015: RACHEL DOLEZAL TURNS OUT TO HAVE BEEN WHITE THIS ENTIRE TIME 

By
click to enlarge Rachel Dolezal - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal is not a black woman. But she played one in the pages of the Inlander. She also played a black woman as a lecturer for local universities, as a victim of several alleged hate crimes, as a leader of Black Lives Matter protests, and — most glaringly — as the president of the local NAACP.

And then the Coeur d'Alene Press exposed the truth, birth certificate and all. No, she hadn't been born in South Africa. No, she hadn't been punished with baboon whips as a child. And no, she wasn't black.

Dolezal had darkened her skin, done up her hair, and invented a backstory, but she was born a white woman. And upon closer examination, many of her hate crime claims looked awfully suspicious, too.

Nationally, she was a sensation. She was a joke, a meme, fodder for a hundred think pieces about "transracialism." She was a curiosity and an outrage.

But with time, fame and infamy are not so different. Next year, she's coming out with a book, In Full Color. It's written with the help of a white man previously best known for writing about the bluffs and deceptions of competitive poker.

Yet locally, to those who'd once defended her and marched beside her, her legacy is different.

Before Dolezal was exposed, Spokesman-Review columnist Shawn Vestal had written a piece chiding those with "a tendency to dismiss and disregard" hate crime claims like Dolezal's.

But a year later, watching with horror at how Dolezal's lies have been cited by those doubting new hate-crimes claims, Vestal calls her the "Northwest's biggest gift to white supremacy since [Aryan Nations founder] Richard Butler."

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Winter Glow Spectacular

Winter Glow Spectacular @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Through Dec. 23 and Through Dec. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Daniel Walters

Most Commented On

  • Fake-News Nightmare

    The social media dream of the 2000s is fading, but we can reset the system by sticking up for the truth
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Dec 1, 2016

  • This Isn't Normal

    America has gone down this road before, and it's a dead end
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

scandal

scandals

Briefs

trail mix

Comment

Readers also liked…

  • Patrolling While Black

  • Patrolling While Black

    Gordon Grant's nearly 30 years as a Spokane cop have been affected by race, but that's not the whole story
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 8, 2015
  • Four Weeks and Counting

  • Four Weeks and Counting

    The search for a missing Spokane woman has gone on since early November
    • by Quinn Western
    • Dec 3, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation