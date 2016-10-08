A Toast to the River 

click to enlarge Young Kwak

Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White in the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley.

The health of a community is expressly tied to the health of its environment, which makes protecting our regional treasure — the Spokane River — an important priority. For its milestone 10th year, the Spokane Riverkeeper benefit "Dirty Martinis for Clean Water" again seeks to raise funds for projects that keep the river's waters running clear and clean, including efforts to educate all ages on its major ecological role in the region.

Funds raised at the annual event through auctions, ticket sales and raffles are used for water quality monitoring projects, outreach programs for kids and the new River Partner program for local businesses, says Spokane Riverkeeper Jerry White.

"The other piece that we're really starting to get into is trying to protect the river and tributaries from forms of pollution that are basically runoff from fields and streets, and educating people about that kind of pollution — the kind you can't just point to a pipe to see," White says.

This year's event — which offers live entertainment, adult beverages (martinis included) and appetizers — also includes the presentation of the Mike Chappell River Hero Award, which recognizes an individual for their contributions to Spokane River conservation. The award is named after the late environmental lawyer, whom White says left a legacy here by helping establish legal protections for our region's iconic waterway.

Dirty Martinis for Clean Water • Fri, Nov. 4, from 5-8 pm • $45/advance; $50/door • 21+ • Hamilton Studio • 1427 W. Dean • cforjustice.org • 464-7614