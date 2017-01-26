January 26, 2017 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Actions and Accountability 

Lawsuit over CIA interrogation tactics moves forward; plus, Idaho video-chat abortion controversy ends up in legislature's lap

By and
click to enlarge rtx1rkfv.jpg

TORTURED LOGIC

A federal judge in Spokane allowed a lawsuit against two Spokane psychologists to move forward last week, as internal CIA emails reveal concerns over the psychologists put in charge of developing and implementing interrogation tactics, which included WATERBOARDING, sleep deprivation and starvation.

The psychologists, James Mitchell and John "Bruce" Jessen, contracted with the CIA to develop and implement interrogation tactics used on suspected terrorists after the 9/11 attacks.

Recently released internal CIA documents reveal deep concerns over the two psychologists' ethics and qualifications.

"If some untoward outcome is later to be explained, their sole use in this role will be indefensible," one internal memo reads. The men "have both shown blatant disregard for the ethics shared by almost all of their colleagues," states another.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three men who claim they were tortured using Mitchell and Jessen's harsh methods. One of the men, Gul Rahman, died two weeks after he was detained. Rahman was drenched with water and left overnight in a frigid prison in Afghanistan known as the Salt Pit, according to an investigation into his death.

The attorney for the two psychologists tried to get the case thrown out, arguing that Mitchell and Jessen should be granted qualified immunity because of their work as government agents.

U.S. District Judge Justin Quackenbush denied the motion last week. The trial is scheduled for June. (MITCH RYALS)

ABORTIONS AND VIDEO CHAT

Thanks to a recent Idaho U.S. District Court ruling, the socially conservative Idaho Legislature faces a choice: Either fix two 2015 laws banning doctors from prescribing abortion-inducing medication over the phone or video chat services, or have the laws declared unconstitutional.

The first law mandated that doctors be in the room when prescribing abortive medication, while the second — a bill that regulated telemedicine — specifically precluded prescribing abortion-causing pills long-distance.

"The court hereby finds that the challenged laws provide few, if any, health benefits for women and that these benefits, if any, are outweighed by the burden these laws impose on access to abortion," Idaho District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote. Therefore, Winmill concluded, the laws imposed an "undue burden" on abortion access and violated the Fourteenth Amendment.

"The restrictions we challenged are an affront to women and just bad public health policy," said Chris Charbonneau of the regional chapter of PLANNED PARENTHOOD. If the Idaho Legislature refuses to change the laws, the state could not only be on the hook for court fees, the ruling could set a precedent that could impact similar laws in other states.

Kerry Uhlenkott, legislative coordinator for Right to Life of Idaho, calls Winmill a "very activist pro-abortion judge" and maintains that the telemedicine restriction was a good one.

"This law is in effect in 16 other states," Uhlenkott says. "The doctor should be present to ensure the [woman's] physical and emotional safety." (DANIEL WALTERS)

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More News »

Speaking of Briefs

  • CMR and MLK

  • CMR and MLK

    Congresswoman among community leaders responding to post-election racial slurs; plus, remembering Judge Sam Cozza
    • by Mitch Ryals and Daniel Walters
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • 'Hookerville' Revisited

  • 'Hookerville' Revisited

    Pedestrian bridge's price tag draws fire before city council vote; plus, Washington, Idaho fall short in closing the achievement gap
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Tests and Time

  • Tests and Time

    Psychiatrist could be held liable for the murderous behavior of a patient; plus, untested rape kits in the Gem State
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Latest in News

  • Global Outreach

  • Global Outreach

    Washington State University plans to admit more international students to compete with top schools. But will that hurt in-state students?
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • Box Cutter

  • Box Cutter

    How Republican state Sen. Michael Baumgartner came to sponsor a bill making it easier for felons to find jobs
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • To The Rescue

  • To The Rescue

    How Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering yanked a woman from a locked, burning vehicle
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Humanities Washington: Jeb Wyman, Coming Home

Humanities Washington: Jeb Wyman, Coming Home @ North Spokane Library

Sat., Jan. 28, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Daniel Walters

More by Mitch Ryals

Most Commented On

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • The Landed and the White

    How Americans followed tradition when they voted for Trump
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

Briefs

marijuana

green zone

Politics

Readers also liked…

  • Extraordinary Ordination

  • Extraordinary Ordination

    Meet the first woman to be ordained as an Ecumenical Catholic priest in Spokane
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Nov 19, 2015
  • Running Dry

  • Running Dry

    How Wild Waters slid from the top water park in the Inland Northwest to an abandoned ruin
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jun 24, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation