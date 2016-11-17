November 17, 2016 Music & Film » Music

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Amos Lee Gives Thanks 

The folk-soul singer brings his message of gratitude to the masses

By
click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Amos Lee claims he can't ask for more. - MICHAEL LAVINE
  • Michael Lavine
  • Singer-songwriter Amos Lee claims he can't ask for more.

"I feel like a fish that's in the best fish tank in the world," singer-songwriter Amos Lee told an adoring crowd at New York City's Radio City Music Hall in September. In other words, life in the spotlight is good for Lee, and he's mighty grateful.

Things could have turned out much differently for the humble, 39-year-old Philadelphian, born Ryan Massaro, who abandoned a brief stint as a grade school teacher for the bigger audiences of concert halls on a tour with future labelmate Norah Jones in 2004. The pairing would prove fruitful and fitting: his lauded self-titled debut on Blue Note Records featured Jones and her band, and earned him a reputation as, perhaps both flatteringly and disparagingly, the "male NoJo."

Blame Lee's currency with the Starbucks set, or his sound — a polished brew of Clear Channel-approved troubadour folk, jazz and blue-eyed soul — for the comparison, however apt, but it's also undeniably a compliment. Where sonically his records revisit a lot of conquered territory (gently strummed acoustic guitar, check; Wurlitzer, check; gospel choir, check), Lee's voice is a distinctly original instrument, at times ambiguous in race and gender. Lyrically, he draws from a deep well of bluesmen and storytellers, but croons more like an heir to the Stax Records vibe pioneered by R&B legends Otis Redding and Bill Withers; even the raspy chanteuse Mavis Staples.

Not bad company for someone who didn't touch a guitar, nor begin to sing in earnest, until college. He followed his muse and was led into a once-unimaginable reality of sold-out stadium shows — opening for the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Adele and David Gray to boot — and Billboard-charting hits. Hence, the gratitude.

"There are times when it's not great," he admitted to a Charlotte, North Carolina, alt-weekly as his career took off, "but to have an opportunity to do something you really care about with a bunch of people that care about the music, too? You can't really ask for much more."

Lee's upcoming Spokane stop (which was added after his Seattle and Portland shows sold well) will be a one-off solo acoustic affair reminiscent of his open-mic-night origins. Expect tunes from Lee's new album Spirit, his first without Blue Note's backing, which includes a new palette of sounds and arrangements and is Lee's most pop-inflected and ambitious release.

Fear not, the coffeehouse folkie hasn't abandoned his roots; he knows that the six-string still has the power to captivate. As he noted in a promotional podcast for his sophomore record, Supply and Demand, "When you carry a guitar around, people are a little nicer to ya." ♦

Amos Lee • Sun, Nov. 20, at 8 pm • $45-$55 • All-ages • Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox • 1001 W. Sprague • foxtheaterspokane.com • 624-1200

Tags: ,

  • Pin It

More Music »

Latest in Music

  • Worth Waiting For

  • Worth Waiting For

    After an explosive start, Coeur d'Alene's Goodnight Venus has finally released their second record
    • by Laura Johnson
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • The Try-Hard Society

  • The Try-Hard Society

    Sister act Dry and Dusty went on a tour, learned a lot about themselves and are now back in Spokane with their old-time tunes
    • by Laura Johnson
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • Got it Covered

  • Got it Covered

    To the delight of fans, Tyrone Wells returns to his hometown to perform songs from nearly all of his albums
    • by Laura Johnson
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Over Sea, Under Stone

Over Sea, Under Stone @ Hotel RL by Red Lion at the Park

Wed., Nov. 23, 6 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Connor Dinnison

  • Now What?

  • Now What?

    After the election, question marks surround the future of marijuana legalization in America
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • What's In a Name?

  • What's In a Name?

    Some say that cannabis slang words are offensive. Really?
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • Killa in Manila

  • Killa in Manila

    The Philippines cracks down on cannabis and those who use it
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 3, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Country Rising

    A reluctant country music listener and a seasoned old-school country devotee discuss the ascendance of alt-country
    • by Dan Nailen and Laura Johnson
    • Nov 3, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
Music & Film

Film

Review

country

Readers also liked…

  • One Night at the Bayou

  • One Night at the Bayou

    Moscow doesn't have many all-ages music venues; now, four roommates offer up their basement
    • by Laura Johnson
    • Apr 7, 2016
  • Here On Earth

  • Here On Earth

    Local existential rockers B Radicals on their new album, current events and why they're not exactly hippies
    • by Laura Johnson
    • May 6, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation