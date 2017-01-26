Update: ANTHONY'S RESTAURANT 

click to enlarge The view from the patio at the new Anthony's in Coeur d'Alene.

It may seem unusual for a Washington-based restaurant chain so closely associated with oceanfront dining to launch a place in landlocked Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Yet Anthony's Restaurant has a focused approach to niche marketing, with a range of dining options from takeout to dinner houses, and more frequent off-ocean locations since founder Budd Gould opened his flagship restaurant in Kirkland, Washington, 43 years ago.

"We expand based on location," says Inge Krippaehne Kaiser, Anthony's marketing director, who notes that Gould had long wanted to open a restaurant in Coeur d'Alene and found Riverstone — the new development includes a man-made lake — ideal.

Anthony's Coeur d'Alene offers plentiful seating indoors and out, daily lunch and dinner service, and local artwork throughout the restaurant. Dinner includes seafood and steak entrées and a daily fresh sheet. Take advantage of the sunset dinner special, Monday-Friday until 6 pm, for a four-course sampling, including appetizer, soup or salad, entrée and dessert ($24).

Anthony's Restaurant • 1926 W. Riverstone Dr., Coeur d'Alene • 206-664-4665