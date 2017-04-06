April 06, 2017 Music & Film » Film

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Artificial, Not So Intelligent 

Ghost in the Shell is a flat, unimaginative repackaging of a cerebral, groundbreaking anime

By
click to enlarge When you stare into the void and nothing stares back.
  • When you stare into the void and nothing stares back.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste, even if it's been surgically implanted in a fully synthetic, military-grade body. So, too, is a good premise, especially one that previously anchored a landmark sci-fi film and has now been listlessly recycled into a tiresome, dead-eyed blockbuster.

Such is the case with Ghost in the Shell, a live-action remake of a revered anime feature that, since its release in 1995, has been copied many times over: Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Joss Whedon have willfully borrowed elements from its story, and the Wachowskis have been especially vocal about its influence on The Matrix. A tricky, twisty, cerebral meditation on consciousness and identity, it still holds up on its own.

This version, by comparison, is a dull Hollywood product, and it feels even less like a flesh-and-blood creation than its animated forebear. It also exhibits about as much personality as its protagonist, the ruthless, stoop-shouldered Major, a half-human, half-cyborg mercenary played by a brooding Scarlett Johansson.

As the film opens, Major is awoken, so to speak, and is briefed about her situation by Dr. Ouelet, a Mother Frankenstein type played by the great Juliette Binoche. Major's brain is supposedly that of a refugee who died in a cyberterrorist attack, and it now resides within a body that is, Ouelet explains, "a synthetic shell. But your mind — your ghost — is still there." (The screenplay is overloaded with horribly clunky dialogue like this.)

With that unnecessary exposition out of the way, the story leaps forward a year, and Major is now the primary killing machine for what can best be described as a futuristic police squad. She and her human colleagues, all boasting varying degrees of cyber-enhancements, are investigating a plot to destroy the world's leading robotic manufacturing conglomeration, and they find themselves chasing a mysterious cloaked figure who's hacking into people's brains and using them as avatars in his violent scheme.

Ghost in the Shell is the second feature from director Rupert Sanders — his debut was the forgettable Snow White and the Huntsman — and because his background is in TV commercials, it's not much of a surprise that he offers up some striking imagery here. His vision of a futuristic metropolis, bathed in neon and covered in holographic billboards, is hardly original (Blade Runner, anyone?), but it's hard to deny that it pops off the screen. And some of the film's robotic creations are spectacular and horrifying, particularly the machines with the double-jointed legs that allow them to scale walls like mechanical arachnids.

As for those accusations of whitewashing you've been hearing about: They're not unwarranted. The film does address Major's ethnicity — to discuss any more would probably give too much away — but it doesn't have the guts to address the murky sociopolitical questions it raises (perhaps unintentionally). A thoughtful, provocative film could have been made from this material, even with Scarlett Johansson at its center.

But that kind of thoughtfulness would require the movie to have anything on its mind other than bloodless gunfights, car chases, explosions and lots of slo-mo hand-to-hand combat. Considering its source, Ghost in the Shell is a disappointingly standard action spectacle, but it's boring spectacle, the kind you've seen dozens of times before. It turns out to be something of an empty shell itself. ♦

Trailer


Ghost in the Shell
Rated PG-13 · 107 minutes · 2017
Official Site: www.paramount.com/movies/ghost-shell
Director: Rupert Sanders
Producer: Avi Arad, Ari Arad, Steven Paul, Michael Costigan, Jeffrey Silver, Tetsu Fujimura, Yoshinobu Noma and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, "Beat" Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Peter Ferdinando, Kaori Momoi, Anamaria Marinca, Daniel Henshall, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara, Tawanda Manyimo and Adwoa Aboah

Now Playing

Morning
11:00 AM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience
11:15 AM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
11:15 AM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
11:45 AM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
11:50 AM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell
11:50 AM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell

Afternoon
12:10 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell
12:10 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
12:50 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
1:00 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell
1:00 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell
1:10 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
1:25 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell
1:40 PM Pullman Village Centre Cinemas
1085 S.E. Bishop Blvd. 		Ghost in the Shell
1:40 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
1:40 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
1:50 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Ghost in the Shell
2:00 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience
2:05 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
2:20 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell
2:20 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
3:00 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
3:00 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell
3:45 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell
4:00 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
4:00 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell
4:10 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
4:20 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
4:20 PM Pullman Village Centre Cinemas
1085 S.E. Bishop Blvd. 		Ghost in the Shell
4:40 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
4:40 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell
4:45 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
5:00 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience
6:05 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
6:15 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
6:15 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
6:30 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Ghost in the Shell
6:45 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell
6:50 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
7:00 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell
7:00 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell
7:00 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
7:00 PM Pullman Village Centre Cinemas
1085 S.E. Bishop Blvd. 		Ghost in the Shell
7:25 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell
7:30 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
8:00 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience
8:45 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
9:00 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
9:00 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
9:20 PM Village Center Airway Heights
10117 W. State Route 2 		Ghost in the Shell
9:20 PM Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere
12622 North State Route 395 		Ghost in the Shell
9:30 PM Pullman Village Centre Cinemas
1085 S.E. Bishop Blvd. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
9:35 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
9:45 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell
9:50 PM Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14
2416 Old Mill Loop 		Ghost in the Shell
10:00 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell
10:05 PM Northtown Mall Stadium 12
4750 N. Division St. 		Ghost in the Shell
10:05 PM Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12
14706 E Indiana Ave. 		Ghost in the Shell 3D
10:30 PM AMC River Park Square 20
808 W. Main 		Ghost in the Shell: An IMAX 3D Experience
Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

More Film »

Tags: ,

Latest in Film

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lavoy, Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles

Lavoy, Matt Hopper and the Roman Candles @ nYne

Sat., April 8, 7:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

or

More by Nathan Weinbender

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation