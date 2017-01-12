Asked and Answered 

click to enlarge Jen Forsyth

Well, we prayed for winter and we sure got it. Multiple cold snaps and plenty of early season powder days. Area resorts saw full parking lots and busy lodges. The beautiful aspect of this time of year is the ski season has just started, with almost three more months of sliding on the slopes.

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month and area resorts are all offering lesson packages to fit all budgets, most of them including lift tickets, lessons and rentals for a deeply discounted price. For those just looking for any reason to get up on the hill, we're also entering event season. Check out our calendar listings for upcoming events on local ski mountains.

The best time of the year to be on the mountain is from now until early April. Not just for the events; traditionally, the snow depths increase. The days are getting longer and the frequency of powder days are what dreams are made of. Road trip season is right around the corner, so get the best of what is in your backyard and start planning those spring ski trips.

See you on the mountain!