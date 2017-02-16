February 16, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Between the Concerts 

Zuill Bailey takes classical excellence to unexpected places

By
click to enlarge Zuill Bailey takes his talent where people seldom hear classical excellence, from malls to hospitals to Alaskan village. - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Zuill Bailey takes his talent where people seldom hear classical excellence, from malls to hospitals to Alaskan village.

With the arrival of Zuill Bailey as music director in 2014, along with building a bigger audience for concerts, the Northwest Bach Festival started upping its outreach efforts, embedding them deeper into the organization's mission.

"I like to call it 'community engagement,'" says Gertrude Harvey, executive director of Connoisseur Concerts. "Zuill loves the idea of integrating music in ways that break down the barriers between performers and audiences."

Bailey will pack up his cello during the festival and visit local schools, neonatal wards in hospitals, women's shelters and hospices.

"I'm always thinking of how to use music as a torch to light the way for us all," says Bailey, "whether in a school, a concert hall or even a village."

He means village literally, as one concert he performed as part of the Sitka Summer Music Festival's Winter Classics series earlier this month was in Talkeetna, Alaska — a remote village near the base of Mount Denali.

"We get on float planes and snowmobiles to get to these villages, where hundreds come out for the concerts," Bailey says. "Of course, only hundreds live in the village, so everyone comes. It's all very life-changing for us musicians, too."

Even a simple concert in a mall can stop people in their tracks.

"All of a sudden, a passing child will stop," says Bailey, "and the parent will be trying to get them to go, you know, because they're pressed for time. But the child won't budge, so the parent stops for a second. And then the parent registers what's going on, and they take a moment. Then they stand there for 10 minutes. I love that. Beauty can do that.

"Then," he continues, "there are the people who love and appreciate the art, but who are immobile, say in a nursing home. They want the music so badly, but they are stuck. They can't get to a concert. That's my mission, to go to them."

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Arts & Culture »

Latest in Arts & Culture

  • Variations of Zuill

  • Variations of Zuill

    Badass cellist. Musical missionary. Grammy winner. Zuill Bailey redefines Bach for the 21st century
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Backstage Story

  • Backstage Story

    Behind the preparation and precaution: Why it practically takes a village to put on a Cirque du Soleil show
    • by E.J. Iannelli
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • The Genius of Bach

  • The Genius of Bach

    His lasting influence, and a look at this year's Bach Festival schedule
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
SATURATE: Reservation X

SATURATE: Reservation X @ Richmond Gallery

Through Feb. 28

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Ted S. McGregor

Most Commented On

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Finding the Words

    The sounds of 8,000 people taking to the streets of Spokane
    • by Raven Haynes
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

for your consideration

last word

Culture

bach festival

Beer

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation