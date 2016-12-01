December 01, 2016 News & Comment » Green Zone

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Cannabis, Eh? 

Attention turns to the Great Green North's legalization plans

By
click to enlarge o-canadian-flag-marijuana-facebook.jpg

O Canada! The specter of a Donald Trump presidency has some Americans contemplating an emergency emigration northward to huddle in fear with our Canadian cousins. With that reality now looming, Yankees of a particular stripe also have this to consider: Cannabis likely will be legalized in the Great White North in 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long promised as much, and a report due this week will lay out the details of such legislation for the country's spring session of parliament. Skeptics need only look to Canadian financial markets and their cannabis-affiliated companies, shares of which soared upon news of successful legalization initiatives in the United States last month. The world, or at least Ottawa, is watching.

"One of the things we have learned, or we have heard ... from states like Washington and Colorado ... is take your time, because it's much harder to pull something back than it is to perhaps be a little bit more restrictive out of the box and then, as you learn, you maybe loosen things up a bit," Anne McLellan, head of Canada's Task Force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation, told the Toronto Star in September.

She cites the tumult in Colorado over cannabis-infused edibles that resemble candy, and the absence (until this October) of a regulatory advertising policy. The constitutional monarchy's signature on multiple international treaties that criminalize marijuana will also complicate things.

Yet with or without kinks, Canada's nationwide recreational marijuana program (should it come to pass) will be the first of its kind. Uruguay legalized cannabis in 2013, but a poorly planned, authoritarian system has prevented it from reaching its citizens (other than home grows) and bungled a potential boon to tourism.

Since most of Canada's metropolitan areas are in close proximity to our shared border, it's not a stretch of the imagination to picture millions of American dollars, from states that still prohibit pot (are you listening, Gov. Otter?), booking up their hotels and lining Canadian coffers (cannabis will, undoubtedly, be heavily taxed). "B.C. Bud" is, after all, a legendary, if illicit, export.

Unless, of course, Trump decides to build two walls. ♦

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It

More Green Zone »

Speaking of Green Zone, marijuana

  • (No) Fear and Loathing

  • (No) Fear and Loathing

    Local dispensaries balk at a Trumpian future hostile to cannabis
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • Now What?

  • Now What?

    After the election, question marks surround the future of marijuana legalization in America
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • What's In a Name?

  • What's In a Name?

    Some say that cannabis slang words are offensive. Really?
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Latest in Green Zone

  • (No) Fear and Loathing

  • (No) Fear and Loathing

    Local dispensaries balk at a Trumpian future hostile to cannabis
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • Now What?

  • Now What?

    After the election, question marks surround the future of marijuana legalization in America
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • What's In a Name?

  • What's In a Name?

    Some say that cannabis slang words are offensive. Really?
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Connor Dinnison

  • BOARD GAMES

  • BOARD GAMES

    Experience some time with other real-life people by diving into these tabletop games
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • 50 Can't Miss Events

  • 50 Can't Miss Events

    Holiday Guide 2016
    • by Chey Scott, Connor Dinnison, Dan Nailen, Laura Johnson, Haylee Millikan and Franny Wright
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • (No) Fear and Loathing

  • (No) Fear and Loathing

    Local dispensaries balk at a Trumpian future hostile to cannabis
    • by Connor Dinnison
    • Nov 23, 2016
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Unfinished Business

    Isaiah Wall wants to get his life on track. But first, he's gotta buy drugs for the police
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Darkest Before the Dawn

    This election has brought out the worst in too many Americans, but there's still an opportunity to deliver overdue justice
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Nov 3, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Briefs

green zone

marijuana

trail mix

election 2016

Readers also liked…

  • Sweet Relief

  • Sweet Relief

    Cannabis smoothie recipes are the perfect summer treat
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Jul 22, 2015
  • Consider This

  • Consider This

    A cannabis cocktail cookbook, a smoker-friendly phone case and a weed-themed web series
    • by Azaria Podplesky
    • Dec 10, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation