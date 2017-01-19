January 18, 2017 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

CMR and MLK 

Congresswoman among community leaders responding to post-election racial slurs; plus, remembering Judge Sam Cozza

By and
click to enlarge Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers got an earful from discontented constituents at this year's MLK Day rally. (This shot is from 2015 rally) - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers got an earful from discontented constituents at this year's MLK Day rally. (This shot is from 2015 rally)

BOOS, PRAISE FOR McMORRIS RODGERS

Remember the days when angry conservatives yelled at their representatives regarding Obamacare at town hall meetings? Now that the GOP is preparing to repeal Barack Obama's health care reform, it's Republican representatives facing disruption.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech Monday was interrupted by boos and chants of "liar" and calls for her to "save health care."

But McMorris Rodgers' MLK Day was also defined by the first meeting of a group formed to respond to the racial slurs that had been written on the MLK Jr. Family Outreach Center and in the Logan neighborhood shortly after the election. Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler says he received a personal phone call from McMorris Rodgers.

"I was stunned, quite frankly," Tyler says. "She called me and said she was outraged and appalled by it. She wanted to do something for the community, to say this is not who we are in Spokane."

As a result, Tyler asked McMorris Rodgers to join a group of around 15 community leaders, including Mayor David Condon, Life Center pastor Joe Wittwer, Black Lens publisher Sandy Williams, and Spokane's police chief and sheriff for a "collaborative listening session." The goal, Tyler says, was about finding common ground, even amid political differences.

Tyler says he appreciates McMorris Rodgers keeping her promise to meet with him, and says the group will continue meeting to address poverty, racism and divisiveness within the community. He recognizes how tricky this can be, as minority groups like the NAACP have condemned the GOP leaders for their support of President Donald Trump's agenda.

"This is probably going to be one of the greatest challenges of my young leadership tenure," Tyler says. (DANIEL WALTERS)

'JUST CALL ME SAM'

Spokane Superior Court Judge Sam Cozza spent more than a year as the family law judge while one of his best friends, Art Hayashi, was a deputy prosecutor handling family law cases. During that time, Hayashi appeared in front of Cozza regularly. Not once, Hayashi says, did anyone challenge Cozza's rulings on those cases.

"I think that's a strong testament to the faith that the bar had in him," Hayashi says. "Even having his best friend in front of him didn't affect his decisions or how he would rule."

Cozza, who most recently served as the presiding judge in Superior Court, died Saturday, Jan. 14. The 61-year-old suffered a heart attack last year and never fully recovered.

Cozza is described by those in the legal community as a fair and balanced judge, who showed respect for every lawyer, victim and defendant who appeared in front of him.

"Sam was a very caring, thoughtful individual," says Jim Murphy, a retired Spokane Superior Court judge who spent time on the bench with Cozza. "He was impacted by the cases before him, expressing empathy for those he dealt with and sympathy for victims."

"He was truly a humble servant," adds his widow, Megan Cozza. "He was unfailingly kind and always made you feel important."

People would approach him while they were out in the community, she says, and say "Hello, your honor."

Cozza would respond: "Oh, just call me Sam." (MITCH RYALS)

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More News »

Speaking of Briefs

  • 'Hookerville' Revisited

  • 'Hookerville' Revisited

    Pedestrian bridge's price tag draws fire before city council vote; plus, Washington, Idaho fall short in closing the achievement gap
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Tests and Time

  • Tests and Time

    Psychiatrist could be held liable for the murderous behavior of a patient; plus, untested rape kits in the Gem State
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • Crossed Wires

  • Crossed Wires

    A lawsuit accusing Comcast of deceiving Washington customers will move forward after surviving its first court battle
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Latest in News

  • Rich Man, Poor Men

  • Rich Man, Poor Men

    Can the wealthiest U.S. president ever help the poorest U.S. citizens?
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • La R&eacute;sistance

  • La Résistance

    Michael Moore, Congressional Democrats and local progressives: How they are resisting Donald Trump's agenda
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • Must-See TV?

  • Must-See TV?

    Alternatives to the inauguration (and how to make watching more fun if you have to)
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Chinese New Year for Kids

Chinese New Year for Kids @ South Hill Library

Thu., Jan. 19, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Daniel Walters

More by Mitch Ryals

Most Commented On

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

scandal

scandals

Comment

Briefs

green zone

Readers also liked…

  • Care in Crisis

  • Care in Crisis

    Why did seven psych ward doctors quit their jobs at Sacred Heart?
    • by Lael Henterly
    • Jun 17, 2015
  • Patrolling While Black

  • Patrolling While Black

    Gordon Grant's nearly 30 years as a Spokane cop have been affected by race, but that's not the whole story
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 8, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation