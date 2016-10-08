October 03, 2016 InHealth » Check In

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Cranberry Creativity 

Superfood: Seasonal treat high vitamins and antioxidants

By
click to enlarge checkin5-1-52ea83d0ad1881fa.jpg

ATTRIBUTES: Native to North America and harvested in September and October, cranberries contain high levels of vitamins C and E, an abundant dose of potent antioxidants and plenty of fiber.

SUPER POWERS: Research on cranberries has found benefits, including slowing tumor growth in prostate, liver, breast, ovarian and colon cancer. Eating cranberries is also good for teeth and gums, inhibiting the growth of bacteria in the mouth. And cranberries may protect against cardiovascular disease.

WEAKNESSES: Although cranberry capsules do help with urinary tract infections, there's just not enough oomph in cranberry juice to have any effect. Be careful consuming cranberries if you take blood thinning medication or have a history of kidney stones.

HOW TO USE THEM: Steer clear of cranberry sauces and juices loaded with added sugar. To bring out their natural sweetness, try this Bon Appétit recipe for roasted cranberries. Toss 2 cups cranberries with 2 teaspoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, and 1 tablespoon sugar. Roast in 400-degree oven until softened and slightly caramelized. Use as an accompaniment to roast pork, or add to rice pilaf.

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Check In »

Latest in Check In

  • A Toast to the River

  • A Toast to the River

    Charity Corner: A tasty way to protect the Spokane River
    • by Chey Scott
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • Garden Dreams

  • Garden Dreams

    Healthy Planet: Stories from a superstar plant collector
    • by Anne McGregor
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • Taking Control

  • Taking Control

    Editor's Note: Ensuring the best surgery outcome possible
    • by Anne McGregor
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Washington State Chinese Lantern Festival

Washington State Chinese Lantern Festival @ Riverfront Park

Through Oct. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Anne McGregor

  • Secrets to Getting Some Shut-Eye

  • Secrets to Getting Some Shut-Eye

    More and more women are struggling to sleep; here are four ways to drift off to better health
    • by Anne McGregor
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • Garden Dreams

  • Garden Dreams

    Healthy Planet: Stories from a superstar plant collector
    • by Anne McGregor
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • Taking Control

  • Taking Control

    Editor's Note: Ensuring the best surgery outcome possible
    • by Anne McGregor
    • Oct 3, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
InHealth

food

PARENTING

Readers also liked…

Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation