Debate Decorum 

click to enlarge The first presidential debate featured some nasty remarks aimed at overweight bloggers.

THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE FAT

At the very end of the first presidential debate Monday night, HILLARY CLINTON went in for the kill, unreeling an anecdote that played into the images of DONALD TRUMP as a bully, a racist, and a shallow lech who ranks women's bodies on a scale of one to 10: It was the story of Alicia Machado, who Trump referred to as "Miss Piggy" after she gained weight following her Miss Universe pageant victory in 1996, and "Miss Housekeeping" because she's Latina. Machado has said that Trump's comments caused her to develop an eating disorder.

It was a trap Trump charged straight into. "She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem," Trump said Tuesday on Fox & Friends. "We had a real problem. Not only that, her attitude."

Trump also quipped in the debate that the person who hacked the Democratic National Committee could be a "guy sitting on their bed who weighs 400 pounds." Then there was the time he mocked campaign surrogate Chris Christie's weight, joking that he'd banned the rotund New Jersey governor from eating Oreos. And, of course, there are all of his insults directed at Rosie O'Donnell's body.

However, Trump himself is not exactly svelte. While the outdated Body Mass Index is not the best way of measuring body fat, Trump's BMI would appear to make him either overweight or downright obese, depending on his exact height. Sad! (DANIEL WALTERS)

MONDAY'S OTHER DEBATE

After the first presidential debate wrapped up Monday, Washington Democratic Gov. JAY INSLEE and Republican challenger BILL BRYANT took the stage at Seattle University for the second gubernatorial debate.

Throughout the debate, Bryant repeated his argument that Inslee had failed on homelessness and mental health, and to address Washington's school funding quandary, among other issues.

"He has failed at the state's paramount responsibility, and that means he is a failed governor," said Bryant, referencing how the state remains out of compliance with a court order on school funding.

Inslee shot back, saying that he had inherited many of the state's problems and he'd made measurable progress on them, at one point quipping, "Reality is important here." In particular, he pointed out that he'd directed billions of dollars in new funding for education.

"That's not a plan, that's progress," he said.

The debate also highlighted the candidates' differences regarding Initiative 1433, a November ballot measure that would increase the state minimum wage while requiring businesses to offer their employees paid sick leave. Inslee supports the initiative, while Bryant likened it to "playing poker blindfolded," saying it could hurt low-income people. (JAKE THOMAS)