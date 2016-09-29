September 29, 2016 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Debate Decorum 

Trail Mix: Trump's weighty attacks and Inslee/Bryant showdown

By and
click to enlarge The first presidential debate featured some nasty remarks aimed at overweight bloggers.
  • The first presidential debate featured some nasty remarks aimed at overweight bloggers.

THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE FAT

At the very end of the first presidential debate Monday night, HILLARY CLINTON went in for the kill, unreeling an anecdote that played into the images of DONALD TRUMP as a bully, a racist, and a shallow lech who ranks women's bodies on a scale of one to 10: It was the story of Alicia Machado, who Trump referred to as "Miss Piggy" after she gained weight following her Miss Universe pageant victory in 1996, and "Miss Housekeeping" because she's Latina. Machado has said that Trump's comments caused her to develop an eating disorder.

It was a trap Trump charged straight into. "She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem," Trump said Tuesday on Fox & Friends. "We had a real problem. Not only that, her attitude."

Trump also quipped in the debate that the person who hacked the Democratic National Committee could be a "guy sitting on their bed who weighs 400 pounds." Then there was the time he mocked campaign surrogate Chris Christie's weight, joking that he'd banned the rotund New Jersey governor from eating Oreos. And, of course, there are all of his insults directed at Rosie O'Donnell's body.

However, Trump himself is not exactly svelte. While the outdated Body Mass Index is not the best way of measuring body fat, Trump's BMI would appear to make him either overweight or downright obese, depending on his exact height. Sad! (DANIEL WALTERS)

MONDAY'S OTHER DEBATE

After the first presidential debate wrapped up Monday, Washington Democratic Gov. JAY INSLEE and Republican challenger BILL BRYANT took the stage at Seattle University for the second gubernatorial debate.

Throughout the debate, Bryant repeated his argument that Inslee had failed on homelessness and mental health, and to address Washington's school funding quandary, among other issues.

"He has failed at the state's paramount responsibility, and that means he is a failed governor," said Bryant, referencing how the state remains out of compliance with a court order on school funding.

Inslee shot back, saying that he had inherited many of the state's problems and he'd made measurable progress on them, at one point quipping, "Reality is important here." In particular, he pointed out that he'd directed billions of dollars in new funding for education.

"That's not a plan, that's progress," he said.

The debate also highlighted the candidates' differences regarding Initiative 1433, a November ballot measure that would increase the state minimum wage while requiring businesses to offer their employees paid sick leave. Inslee supports the initiative, while Bryant likened it to "playing poker blindfolded," saying it could hurt low-income people. (JAKE THOMAS)

Tags: , ,

  • Pin It

More Comment »

Speaking of Election 2016, trail Mix

  • Rematch

  • Rematch

    Once again, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Joe Pakootas face off for her seat in Congress. Here are some ways they differ
    • by Jake Thomas
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • OK, Hold Your Nose

  • OK, Hold Your Nose

    Everything you need to know before Election Day
    • by Daniel Walters, Mitch Ryals and Jake Thomas
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • Base of Support

  • Base of Support

    Polling local leaders and opinion-makers about presidential politics
    • by Wilson Criscione, Mitch Ryals, Jake Thomas and Daniel Walters
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • More »

Latest in Comment

  • Clinton In Command

  • Clinton In Command

    While Obama and Trump may believe that American global leadership is over, Hillary Clinton sees things differently
    • by Ryan Crocker
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • Building on the Past

  • Building on the Past

    With dynamic new leadership, Coeur d'Alene is starting to make the dream of a high-tech economy come to life
    • by Mary Lou Reed
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • Class Act

  • Class Act

    Seeing through money differences can build relationships focused on fairness
    • by Mariah McKay
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Spokane-Cagli Sister City Ceremony

Spokane-Cagli Sister City Ceremony @ Doubletree Hotel

Sat., Oct. 1

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Daniel Walters

More by Jake Thomas

Most Commented On

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016

  • Murrow's Nightmare

    Debate moderators need to be much more than an onstage prop to make our democracy work
    • by Robert Herold
    • Sep 15, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

election 2016

Briefs

trail mix

green zone

marijuana

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • The Rachel We Knew

  • The Rachel We Knew

    EDITOR'S NOTE: How Rachel Dolezal came to write for the Inlander
    • by Jacob H. Fries
    • Jun 18, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation