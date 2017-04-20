Earth Day Tree Planting 

click to enlarge Volunteers needed!

Volunteers are needed to help plant trees with the Lands Council, City of Spokane, Inland Northwest Boy Scouts and other groups along the Spokane River Gorge and in the Hangman Watershed. Sat, April 22 from 9 am-1 pm. Sign up online at nwscouts.org/earthday

Earth Day Donation Drive

Anyone who makes a donation to Goodwill can stop inside the store to get a free tree. Items requested include clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor, electronics, small appliances and books. Fri-Sat, April 21-22. Drop off items at Rosauers at 9414 N. Division from 9 am-6 pm, or Huckleberry's Natural Market at 926 S. Monroe from 9 am-3 pm.

Earth Day Spokane 2017

Spokane's annual Earth Day festival hosts its most elaborate celebration yet, under the Pavilion in Riverfront Park. The two-day event features a vast array of local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, farmers, artists and vendors, with more than 50 performances on three stages. Free; all-ages. Sat, April 22 from 10 am-10 pm; Sun, April 23 from 10 am-4 pm. earthdayspokane.info

Spokane Yom Hashoah Holocaust Memorial

The annual Spokane community observance of the Holocaust includes an art and essay writing contest offered to area middle and high schoolers. Free and open to the public. Sun, April 23 from 5-8 pm. Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 E. 30th. bit.ly/2o3HwiN (747-3304)♦

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].