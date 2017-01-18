EDITOR'S NOTE: Journalism in the Trump era 

click to enlarge

liberals

there are certain statements that are neither liberal nor conservative, neither criticism nor compliment. They’re simply facts. Here’s one: No one knows exactly what a Donald Trump presidency will look like. Not even the Donald himself.This is his first venture into government, and despite his desire to run it like a business, he’ll soon find out that’s not entirely possible. There are constitutional checks and balances, and he’ll face stiff opposition, even from the party to which he nominally belongs. There will also be Democrats,and people around the globe who scrutinize his words, actions, proposals, tweets and, maybe one day, his tax returns.As Americans, people will try to root for him, knowing that their success is at least partially tied to his, but the challenge ahead of him is immense. Even if he didn’t collude with Russian hackers, he faces questions of legitimacy from Day One. Despite the overwhelming movement he supposedly created, he received nearly 3 million fewer votes than the world’s least-liked candidate, Hillary Clinton.Meanwhile, Trump’s people have repeatedly said that reporters shouldn’t take his statements— that he’s often making a point for effect — giving hope to some critics that his most regressive proposals are, innocently, campaign punchlines.Nevertheless, we will be here to keep tabs on him for the Inland Northwest, watching not through a conservative or liberal lens, but seeking those increasingly elusive facts. It’s a responsibility we take seriously, knowing that there’s no such thing as a free society without a free press. ♦