GET LIT! CONTINUES 

Liz Rognes moderates a discussion on the literary merit of lyrics on Friday.

The 19th annual literary celebration hosted by Eastern Washington University began on Monday, but events ramp up for the weeklong (April 17-23) festival's final three days this weekend. If you missed the Inlander's festival preview in last week's issue, find the complete schedule of events at getlitfestival.org, and our interviews with festival authors and more at Inlander.com/culture.

LYRICS AND LITERATURE

With Bob Dylan winning, and now finally accepting, his Nobel Prize, along with L.A. rap group clipping.'s album Splendor & Misery winning a Hugo Award — one of the highest honors in the fantasy and sci-fi genre — now seems as good a time as any to discuss the literary merit of lyrics. Teacher, musician and singer-songwriter Liz Rognes moderates.

Singer/Songwriter Panel • Fri, April 21 at 11:45 am • Free • JFK Library Lobby, EWU Cheney Campus • 526 Fifth St., Cheney

A CASUAL CONVERSATION

Enjoy a salon-style event hosting many of Get Lit!'s headlining poets as they read some of their work, converse with each other and the audience, and discuss their craft. The salon, moderated by Spokane poet laureate Laura Read, also features Shin You Pai, Robert Lashley, Meghan McClure, Michael Schmeltzer, John Rybicki and Jamaal May.

Poetry Salon • Fri, April 21 at 9 pm • Free; $5 suggested donation • Brooklyn Deli • 1001 W. First

FICTION FROM FACT

Where is the line drawn between the fictions we engage in and the lived experiences that inspired them? Award-winning author Justin Torres leads a workshop on the difficulties and implications of crafting fiction that reads and is held as autobiographical, as opposed to using truth to inspire stories that are written. Torres is best known for his novel We The Animals, which examines the challenges faced by a boy and his brothers growing up in a mixed-race household — inspired by, yet not directly pulled from, his own childhood and family.

Close to the Bone: Creating Fiction from Personal Experience • Sat, April 22 at 3:30 pm • $20/$30 • Spokane Convention Center • 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. • bit.ly/2p1vlHG

ADULT CARTOONS

Things may get steamy at Get Lit's second Erotic Fan Fiction reading, which invites featured writers to try to craft their best reimaginings of kids' cartoon characters in more sultry settings. Shawn Vestal, Sheri Boggs, Kris Dinnison, Travis Naught and Rachel Mindell, along with emcee Aileen Keown Vaux, will try their damnedest to tell titillating tales about characters like Rainbow Brite and Darkwing Duck to an adults-only audience.

Erotic Fan Fiction: Classic Cartoons • Sat, April 22 at 8 pm • Free, $5 suggested donation • Ages 21+ • nYne Bar & Bistro • 232 W. Sprague ♦