[FIRST] SECOND FRIDAY 

click to enlarge Sarah Edwards works only with materials from nature.

First Friday organizers at the Downtown Spokane Partnership decided to do things a little differently this month in light of the holidays, so the local arts showcase traditionally held the first Friday of the month was moved to this week. Several galleries hosted receptions last weekend, too, and will display featured art through the month.

For January's event, we recommend that arts supporters check out the featured show at East Sprague's New Moon Art Gallery, which hosts the artwork of nature collage artist Sarah Edwards. We published a profile on Edwards and her work last June; her colorful and creative pieces made using only materials from nature — flowers, stones, seeds, etc. — often depict faces, animals, still-life scenes or abstract geometric shapes. Meet the artist in person at this Friday's reception, and make sure to also follow her on Instagram for daily postings: @sarah.smiles9. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague

Receptions on Friday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 pm, unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit downtownspokane.org or inlander.com/firstfriday

Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone, "Thoughts of Spring" features pieces by the gallery's member artists.

Barili Cellars, 608 W. Second, Dramatic and colorful paintings by Jim Dhillon, from 4-9 pm.

Bellwether Brewing Co., 2019 N. Monroe, Northwest-centric images by Robin Meek.

Bistango, 108 N. Post, Music by Karrie O'Neill, with happy hour and food specials through the evening.

Core Pilates and Wellness, 1230 W. Summit Pkwy., Watercolor and acrylics by Lucinda Wurtz.

Craftsman Cellars, 1194 W. Summit Pkwy., Mixed-media sculptures by ceramicist Liz Bishop, and live music by the Brad Keeler Trio, with Linda Parman and Jim Pittman, from 6-8 pm.

Dodson's Jewelers, 516 W. Riverside, A showcase of new paintings by Sheila Evans in a show titled "Tranquility."

Express Employment Professionals, 331 W. Main, "The Nest," by MM Hewitt.

Iron Goat Brewing, 1302 W. Second, "Whitewashed" by Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton features a variety of printmaking methods.

Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams, "Mary Crosses" is a sculptural exhibition by retired art professor Ross Coates. (See story on page 24.)

Leftbank Wine Bar, 108 N. Washington, Paintings by Todd Mires, with live music by Carey Brazil.

Liberty Ciderworks, 164 S. Washington, The gallery continues its showing of oil pastels by David Wang.

Marmot Art Space, 1206 W. Summit Pkwy., The first local show by Japanese artist Nishiki Sugawara-Beda.

Marketplace Wineries, 39 W. Pacific, Art by Blake Crossley, with music by the Spare Parts Duo, from 6-8:30 pm.

Missing Piece Tattoo, 410 W. Sprague, Local leather artist and maskmaker Annie Libertini shows her creations.

The Observatory, 15 S. Howard, A group show by Mr. Danger, Pete Canfield and Megan Holden.

Patit Creek Cellars, 822 W. Sprague, A group show titled "Not Flowers," featuring Joshua Hanson, Amanda Richards, Jayme Laws and Lisa Allen.

Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington, Guest fiber artist Juaquetta Holcomb showcases her hand-dyed and -spun natural yarns.

River Park Square, 808 W. Main, A collection of artwork by elementary students from Spokane Public Schools.

Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main, Gallery members and invited artists have created classical dinner table for a show titled "Spread."

Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main, Music by Villa Blues n' Jazz, featuring vocalist Heather Villa with musicians Eugene Jablonsky, Brian Flick and Michael Lenke. From 6:30-8 pm.

Startup Spokane Central, 610 W. Second, Artwork by Angeline Dwyer.

Trackside Studio Ceramic Gallery, 115 S. Adams, A closing reception for the "Cup of Joy" national invitational featuring 30+ artists.

William Grant Gallery and Framing, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy., A mixed-media showcase of artists who displayed at the gallery in 2016. ♦