February 06, 2017 InHealth » Check In

Fishing for Compliments 

Superfood: Trout is much more than a great sport fish

By
click to enlarge checkin3-1-6a43829371e23546.jpg

ATTRIBUTES: Rainbow trout's flaky, mild meat makes it a palatable fish for kids and adults alike, even for those who might not ordinarily like fish.

SUPERPOWERS: Rainbow trout is a boon for protein seekers, containing 21 grams of protein in a serving, along with sky-high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, and no calories from carbohydrates. It's also a very good source of B vitamins, phosphorus and niacin.

WEAKNESS: The Monterey Bay Aquarium recommends eating farmed rainbow trout due to water contamination that has impacted wild trout. Explicit instructions for eating fish caught in Washington state are available at the Department of Health's Fish Consumption Advisories webpage.

HOW TO USE IT: While it is tempting to fry up a trout, that's not the best way to maximize nutrition. Instead, try this healthy Provençal "en papillote" preparation from the New York Times: Place trout, skin on, on a sheet of oiled foil. Open up the fish, and season with salt and pepper. Stuff with a medley of chopped tomatoes and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil. Lay a sprig of fresh thyme on top, then fold the trout halves back together. Crimp foil securely around the fish, place on a baking sheet and bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.

